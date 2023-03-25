TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, March 13, 2023, at town hall. All members were present.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan review, special permit, and land disturbance permit application at 118 Lumber Lane to the next meeting. The board also continued a discussion on a site plan review and land disturbance permit at 770 Main St.
Town Planner Alex Lowder followed up on the status of the Lee House on Lee Street, noting that she and building commissioner Mark Bertonassi planned to meet with owner and Board of Health member Bob Scarano to discuss a plan to address the long unfinished project at the historic home. Lowder also said that the stretch energy code will be updated effective July 1; the code focuses on energy-efficient construction.
Residents will not be required to update their existing homes, but the updates are applicable to all new residential construction over 1,000 square feet and full renovations to existing homes. All new single- and two-family residences must have the infrastructure installed for at least one electric vehicle (EV) charging station.
All multi-family residential and commercial construction must have infrastructure for at least 20 percent of parking spaces to have EV-ready wiring. Residents can reach out to the community development department with questions.
Lowder concluded by highlighting several new business openings, including La Vita Dolce bakery and the Eco Auto car dealership, both on Main Street.
DPW Director Kevin Hardiman and consultant Tony Wespiser updated the board on site plans for the new DPW/school maintenance facility. The project was approved at Town Meeting in the fall of 2022. The board granted approval for the final project design.
The board reviewed four site plan applications for marijuana dispensaries.
The board conducted a modification to site plan approval discussion at 30 Commerce Way. The proponent requested a reduction in the size of a warehouse at the site from 87,000 to 65,000 square feet in response to declining market demand for warehouse space. The board voted to approve the modification conditional on town engineer approval.
Board members discussed a recent ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court which determined that boards cannot mandate civility in public meetings. Specifically, the court ruled that the Town of Southborough’s “civility code” for resident comments was unconstitutional.
“Once [residents] get up there to speak, they can pretty much say whatever they want, call us whatever they want. I can’t stop them… no matter how foul and awful it may be,” said chair Steve Johnson.
Johnson proposed limited public comments to three minutes and adopting a nonresponse policy. Lowder noted that town counsel determined that if the board adopts a time limit, the board cannot stop residents if they “veer into territory that may not be applicable” but do not need to respond to comments.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 27, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.