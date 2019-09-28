TEWKSBURY — Last week, Kathleen Noftle, a Tewksbury resident, was accused of stealing morphine from dying veterans. She was arrested Wedneday morning and charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and one count of tampering with a consumer product.
Prior to her arrest, Nofte was a nurse in the hospice unit of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford. The specific instance in question occurred between the dates of Jan. 13-15, 2017. In order to take the morphine, she allegedly diluted it with water, giving the diluted mixture to the veterans under her care while ingesting the leftover drugs herself.
Previously, Noftle had worked as a nurse at Tewksbury State Hospital from June of 1986 to December 2014. In 2014, she was placed on leave, and ultimately resigned following evidence that she had failed to properly document medicine waste. There was evidence that she had not followed proper narcotics disposal procedure 60 times; had she not resigned, she would have undergone a disciplinary hearing.
Noftle was arraigned and released in a Boston federal court on Wednesday. She has agreed to take part in a mental health treatment program, where she will be subject to random drug testing.
If convicted of the two charges, Noftle faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of $250,000.
