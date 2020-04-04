During this time of home isolation, I have been trying to come up with ideas that would entertain my restless troops at home. Then it occurred to me to find a fun activity from my own youth to share with my family.
The ideas of making crochet ponchos, playing “Cat’s in the Cradle” with a piece of string, or braiding a macrame plant holder didn’t seem to translate well to modern day ideas of fun and useful projects. But then I remembered how cool it was to wear my groovy, tie dyed t-shirt I had made as a kid.
The tie dyed look that was “groovy” in my day is still very much a fashion in demand today. Many designer labels offer tie dyed selections with price tags upwards of $60, so making your own tie dye at home is an inexpensive alternative.
While many still equate tie dye fashion to Jerry Garcia and the "Hippie Generation"of the 1960’s, tie dye actually has a multicultural history that dates back centuries.
The earliest known process of tie dye comes from regions in China and Japan, and dates back to 552 C.E.
Natural dyes were made from things like berries, leaves, roots and flowers to color fabrics.
As early as the 6th century, the Indian culture practiced a type of tie dye known as Bandhani. This process included the use of threads to tie off small pieces of fabric to create intricate patterns. This type of tie dye is still practiced today.
Shibori is another form of tie dye used in 8th century Japan and Indonesia. This process involves several labor intensive stitched designs that are tightly gathered before dying to create elaborate designs. This technique is also still in use today.
During the mid to late 1500’s, China practiced the art of Tsujigahana. Designs would be drawn onto fabric using a type of ink known as Sumi, then the garment would be dyed, making the design appear darker. This process is still used to make modern day garments.
Although most people think the popularity of tie dye in the United States happened during the Grateful Dead era of the 1960’s and 70’s, tie dye's U.S. popularity started in the roaring 1920’s.
Tie dye was fun, loud, and expressive, molding well into the changing fashions of the 1920’s. This process continued to be popular through the Great Depression of the 1930’s, but for different reasons.
In the 1930’s, the tie dye process allowed people to create “new” looking decor for their household without spending a lot of money.
During this economically difficult time, people would use old cotton coffee, sugar, or flour sacks to create new, more colorful fabric to repurpose, or dye older clothes for a fresh, new look.
After the 1930’s, tie dye went out of style for several decades until the turbulent times of the 1960’s with the rise of the hippie lifestyle.
The hippie movement longed to escape from the strict, social norms of the 1950’s, and tie dye provided the perfect medium to convey this free spirit style of living.
Not only was tie dying economically feasible for the youth-driven hippie movement, but because no two tie dyes look the same, it provided an outlet for individuality and nonconformity.
In the 1980’s, tie dye again made a big comeback, as high fashion designers began to incorporate this look into fashion shows. Changes in technology made it possible to mass manufacture tie dyed garments that were more color stable and fade resistant than tie dye of previous eras.
Today, tie dye remains as popular as ever, and is easy and fun to create at home.
The first thing you will need to create your own tie dye work of art is a “blank canvas” of sorts. Use a plain white t-shirt, sweatshirt, totebag, or pillowcase. Use your imagination when choosing your fabric items to dye.
If you don’t have anything plain white at home, items to dye can easily and inexpensively be found in stores or online at places like Walmart, Michaels or Amazon.
You will also need rubber bands. The rubber bands are used to secure your pattern during the dying process, and are a much easier alternative to the original version of tying knots into the garment to create the pattern.
Of course, you will also need fabric dye.
When I was a kid, the only way to tie dye a garment was to fill big buckets or sinks with dye and dip the “tied” shirt into the dye. This required a bucket for each color, making a big mess, and you would have to wait for the garment to dry completely between colors, often greatly prolonging the process.
Now you can buy dye bottles or tie dye kits (also available online) that will include the dye and the bottles. This makes it easier to direct the placement of the dye, and multiple colors can be applied all at once without in between drying time.
The next step is to choose the pattern you want to use.
The Swirl design is the typical and most popular design. To create this design, lay your garment flat on the table or ground. Hold two fingers in the center of the garment and twist. Continue gathering the fabric and twisting in the same direction until the garment is in a full, twisted circle, then secure with your “ties” (rubber bands).
You will need between four and eight bands to secure, but use however many you need so the design will not fall apart.
The Bull’s Eye pattern is also popular and can be created by pinching together the center of the garment and twisting a rubber band around the gathered fabric (approximately 1-2 inch of fabric). Continue to gather the garment placing rubber bands 1-2 inches apart until the garment is shaped like a “snake” or tube with rings of rubber bands going evenly down the tube.
The Crinkle pattern is the most forgiving, as you haphazardly crumple the shirt into a flat ball or disk, and secure it with four to eight rubber bands.
The Rosette or Sunburst pattern is also easy to achieve by laying the garment flat, and randomly gathering 2-inch sections and binding them with a rubber band around each section. Do this six to 10 times on the garment to create a flower-like, dotted pattern.
Once you have your garment properly tied to the pattern you wish to achieve, then it is time to dye.
The dying process is messy, so wear an old apron, rubber gloves, and if possible, you may want to do this project outside.
Randomly apply your dye from the squirt bottles where you want it on the tied garment. Keep in mind, this is not a precise act, so there is no need to stress when colors combine on the garment during the dying process.
When the dying process is complete, place the garment (still bound with rubber bands) into a zip lock bag and let sit for six to 12 hours.
When time is up, place your bagged garment in a sink, and remove the garment from the bag and take off all rubber bands. Rinse thoroughly with cool water and allow to air dry.
After air drying, wash and dry separately before wearing.
Tie dying is an easy and inexpensive way to show off your individuality and creativity. It is also a fun way to pass the time while enjoying a family bonding experience.
For more tie dye patterns with easy to follow folding instructions, visit www.bystephanielynn.com/2015/06/tiedye-folding-techniques
