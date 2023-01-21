TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent.
The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
“It’s been a long process,” said chair Todd Johnson. “But it is now official.”
More than 60 towns across the commonwealth have adopted gender neutral names in the past several years. Baker also signed petitions for senior and veteran tax exemptions.
The board approved a change of manager application for Shell Food Mart at 365 Main St.
The board approved Tewksbury Public Schools superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan and new DPW Director Kevin Hardiman as records access officers.
The board reviewed a transfer of liquor license application for City Wine Spirits & Smoke Shop at 345 Main St. Early in 2022, the board approved a liquor license for a boutique wine, beer, and spirits store at Wamesit Plaza, though the store was never opened. The owners instead sought to transfer the license to open a 3,000 square foot store at the back of the property. The transfer was approved by the board.
The board returned to a discussion on a digital equity plan program, organized at the regional level by the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments. NMCOG Executive Director Jennifer Raitt presented last month to the board on opportunities to plan for existing and future digital equity needs in order to receive a share of more than $1 billion in state and federal digital equity funds.
NMCOG offers free technical assistance from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute and is seeking to develop a regional strategy to understand existing shortfalls in digital equity.
“From a staff and administration standpoint, we don’t see a downside to doing it,” said Town Manager Richard Montuori. “We think it will actually be a positive thing.”
Raitt discussed digital skills training, safe internet use, and municipal broadband as potential projects.
“When you listen to the presentation, we were just meeting guidelines, doing what they’re asking us to do,” said member Mark Kratman. “I know we reviewed it, but it just didn’t seem to be like a lot of benefit to a lot of what we were doing in the community without it coming back and telling us.”
Member James Mackey underscored that the work undertaken by NMCOG will be exploratory in nature, while member Jayne Wellman said that the project would help the town get ahead of the curve to access grant funding. Montuori noted that the information collected by NMCOG could be valuable in future Comcast and Verizon negotiations. The board voted to endorse the digital equity plan.
In committee reports, Wellman shared that the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee is working with the Tewksbury Public Library on a film series program for Black History Month in February.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
