TEWKSBURY — While less eventful than the 2020 election year, the local political scene in Tewksbury still saw some notable action in 2021.
Looking back at April's annual town election, Tewksbury saw competitive races for both the Select Board and School Committee.
The Select Board race marked the return of former member Todd Johnson to the board, after winning seven out of eight precincts. Johnson, as well as newcomer James Mackey III, were victorious over longtime Select Board member Mark Kratman and former Board of Health member George Ferdinand.
In the competitive School Committee race, Bridget Garabedian and Nick Parsons won the two available seats over longtime incumbent Jamey Cutelis and Deb Wall. With a key issue throughout the race being transparency and relations between school administration, teachers, and families, this election marked the first time the Tewksbury Teachers Association made an endorsement for a local election. In their endorsement, they expressed support for Parsons and Wall.
This past year also brought about some change regarding length of terms for Planning Board members. At October’s special Town Meeting, residents voted to shorten the length from five years to three years. While current Planning Board members will serve out the remainder of their five-year terms, all elected members in the future will follow the new three-year limit.
The special Town Meeting also marked the change in name of the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen to Select Board. Those in favor emphasized the name change as a means of supporting equality and inclusivity to non-male members of the board.
Coming up in 2022, Tewksbury residents will participate in the annual town election in the spring, as well as federal/state midterm elections in the fall. The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 2022 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Notable offices on the ballot include the governor, as well as the Massachusetts’ U.S. Congressional Representatives.
For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
