TEWKSBURY — People have driven by the distressed yellow house on the corner of North and Andover streets for years wondering what the story was. Situated at the corner of a triangular parcel, the house at 1037 North St. became embroiled in a tenant dispute once the property was sold to a developer.
According to Massachusetts Historical Commission records, the house was built in 1905 and was known as the Herbert Trull House. The single family, stone foundation, clapboard home was built on 0.5 acres on land sold to Clara Trull from Addie Chase. The home had several owners over the years and the commission listed the property in “fair” condition in its 2010 assessment.
The new condominium development, named Andover North Estates, was brought before the Planning Board starting in 2018, initially conceived as 25 units over two buildings, three stories high with some mixed-use components. Through several design iterations and Planning Board appearances, the final design became 18 residential units spread across five buildings. Three units are designated affordable in the development.
The condominiums are three-bedroom, two- and one-half bathroom, one car garage units, according to the real estate listings.
As part of the parcel purchase, which included four lots — 1037 North St., 1547 Andover St., 1563 and 1553 Andover St. — existing structures needed to be demolished, including three homes and an auto repair shop. However, the inhabitants of 1037 North St., a rental property, would not vacate the premises.
According to the owner, Phil Brienze of PB Realty Management of Lynn, COVID rules around tenant rights prevented him from being able to move the tenants out of the building. Brienze said that he tried for over two years to evict a tenant, using legal channels, to no avail.
Rent was not paid, according to Brienze, and the house was uninhabitable. Planning Board minutes show that concerns about debris on the property date back to 2021. At the time, developer John Faneros told the board that the occupants had been served [a notice of eviction].
During COVID-19, then-Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill that protected renters from eviction for nonpayment of rent. The bill was extended until April 2022, and again until March of 2023, according to Mass.gov. Under the law, landlords could still file evictions against tenants for non-payment of rent, but the measure ensured no action could be taken if the tenant was in the process of getting rental assistance.
The tenants could not be reached for comment.
Through a series of activities, Brienze was able to have the premises vacated a few weeks ago and began demolition last week. Brienze, who owns apartments in Lynn and Saugus, offered housing to the remaining tenant for a year so that the project could move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.