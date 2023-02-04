The Herbert Trull House at 1037 North St. is prepped for demolition

The Herbert Trull House at 1037 North St. is prepped for demolition. The property, sold as part of a new condominium development, had been occupied by renters who would not vacate the property. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — Peo­ple have driven by the distressed yellow house on the corner of North and Andover streets for years wondering what the story was. Situated at the corner of a triangular parcel, the house at 1037 North St. became em­broiled in a tenant dispute once the property was sold to a developer.

According to Massa­chusetts Historical Com­mission records, the house was built in 1905 and was known as the Herbert Trull House. The single family, stone foundation, clapboard home was built on 0.5 acres on land sold to Clara Trull from Addie Chase. The home had several owners over the years and the commission listed the property in “fair” condition in its 2010 assessment.

The new condominium development, named An­dover North Estates, was brought before the Plan­ning Board starting in 2018, initially conceived as 25 units over two buil­dings, three stories high with some mixed-use com­ponents. Through several design iterations and Planning Board appearances, the final design be­came 18 residential units spread across five buildings. Three units are designated affordable in the development.

The condominiums are three-bedroom, two- and one-half bathroom, one car garage units, according to the real estate listings.

As part of the parcel purchase, which included four lots — 1037 North St., 1547 Andover St., 1563 and 1553 Andover St. — existing structures needed to be demolished, in­cluding three homes and an auto repair shop. How­ever, the inhabitants of 1037 North St., a rental property, would not va­cate the premises.

According to the owner, Phil Brienze of PB Realty Management of Lynn, CO­VID rules around tenant rights prevented him from being able to move the tenants out of the building. Brienze said that he tried for over two years to evict a tenant, using legal channels, to no avail.

Rent was not paid, ac­cor­ding to Brienze, and the house was uninhabitable. Planning Board minutes show that concerns about debris on the property date back to 2021. At the time, developer John Faneros told the board that the occupants had been served [a notice of eviction].

During COVID-19, then-Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill that protected renters from eviction for nonpayment of rent. The bill was extended until Ap­ril 2022, and again until March of 2023, according to Mass.gov. Under the law, landlords could still file evictions against tenants for non-payment of rent, but the measure ensured no ac­tion could be taken if the tenant was in the process of getting rental assistance.

The tenants could not be reached for comment.

Through a series of ac­tivities, Brienze was able to have the premises va­cated a few weeks ago and began demolition last week. Brienze, who owns apartments in Lynn and Saugus, offered housing to the re­maining tenant for a year so that the project could move forward.

