At a time when mass production of items is at an all time high, and quality appears to be waning, all hope is not lost for well made, creative and affordable items that support a more local economy.
Brainchild of three enterprising women from North Andover, the Village Studio is the kind of place you visit, linger, and visit again.
Located in the mill building area of North Andover’s High Street, the entire area is walkable and full of charm.
Born out of a desire to have a showcase for local artisans and small business owners, North Andover Merchant’s Association co-president Sally Finnimore knew there was a market for these items.
“Having run the North Andover Artisan market for four years, it was clear that people wanted locally made, unique and hand-crafted items,” said Finnimore.
Creating the storefront in 2021 in North Andover was a way to keep the products available year ’round, and break out of just the warm weather, community market vibe. The women-owned store rotates its merchandise and brings in new craftspeople, carefully curating its mix so as not to have too many of one type of item in the shop at a given time.
Whether it is locally made foods such as vegan brownie mix or roasted coffee, giant chocolate dipped fortune cookies or yummy sangria mix, the Studio offers items that would make for great gifts or set you up nicely for a gathering on your deck.
The shop is also a place where craft classes are held.
“We’ve partnered with Jaime’s restaurant down the street to offer our classes in their beautiful function space,” said Finnimore.
The workshops are always evolving, and include instruction in fused glass, wreathmaking, macrame, hand lettering, and more. And, the studio welcomes artists to host their own craft events to teach others about their craft and to earn a cut of the event.
“It’s a great way for artisans to showcase their skills and to teach others a variety of techniques,” said Melissa Mack, a partner in the shop.
Partner Jo Myers also offers sewing lessons.
“This has become a phenomenally popular part of our business,” said Finnimore.
The upbeat, country chic environment is the perfect place for new or rusty sewers to become acquainted, or reacquainted with machine sewing. Testimonials from parents of students, and from older adults who have returned to sewing, attest to the skill and welcoming technique of Myers.
Myers even offers custom sewing, a booming part of her business, including memory quilts and sewing projects such as cushions, pillows, draperies, and memory bears.
Head on over to The Village Studio to grab some hostess gifts for summer gatherings, teacher gifts for the school year, or holiday presents that are unique and thoughtful. The studio website lists lessons, services and events and is worth following on social media for their wonderful sales and features.
