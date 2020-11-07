TEWKSBURY — In Tuesday’s presidential election, Tewksbury’s results mirrored the rest of Massachusetts, with Joe Biden winning with 52 percent of the vote compared to Donald Trump’s 46.3 percent. In total, 18,831 people in town voted, out of 24,237 registered voters.
Incumbent Democrat Ed Markey won reelection to the United States Senate, taking 54.7 percent of the vote in Tewksbury compared to Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor’s 45.3 percent.
In the race for the 6th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, Incumbent Democrat Seth Moulton won reelection. In Tewksbury, he took 54.2 percent of the vote, compared to Republican challenger John Paul Moran’s 45.8 percent.
In the races for State Representative in the 19th Middlesex and 18th Essex Districts, the incumbents prevailed in Tewksbury. Precincts 3 and 3A chose to reelect Rep. Tram Nguyen by a margin of 52.4 percent to Jeff DuFour’s 47.6 percent.
In the 19th Middlesex District, Incumbent Democrat Dave Robertson won the remainder of Tewksbury, Precincts 1, 1A, 2, 2A, 4, and 4A, with 54 percent of the vote compared to Republican challenger Alec DiFruscia’s 46 percent. Both were reelected across the district, and will return to the State House for another term.
Looking at the ballot questions, results were split in Tewksbury. Question 1 was passed by a margin of 75.3 percent to 24.7 percent. On the other hand, Question 2 failed by a margin of 52.8 percent to 47.2 percent.
In various state elections, candidates ran unopposed. For the State Senate in the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District, Democrat Barry Finegold will serve another term. Democrats Eileen Duff and Tara DeCristofaro also ran unopposed for Councillor in the Fifth District and Middlesex County’s Register of the Probate.
