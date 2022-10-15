890 East St. is one of three locations proposed so far for retail marijuana dispensaries in Tewksbury

The building at 890 East St. is one of three locations proposed so far for retail marijuana dispensaries in Tewksbury. Public outreach meetings are scheduled this month for businesses to present proposals and listen to residents. Retail marijuana establishments are allowed in Tewksbury as of the Oct. 3 special Town Meeting. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — With­in days of the new retail marijuana storefront Gen­eral Bylaw 5.10 passing at special Town Meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, two public notices appeared in local newspapers an­nouncing public outreach sessions. The two, Har­bour Grace, LLC and Bel­la Luna, LLC, are in ad­dition to an outreach no­tice and meeting conducted by Cannafords, dba Sundaze, just days prior to the meeting.

According to the newly adopted bylaw, the town may issue three retail marijuana licenses; section 5.10.040 of the bylaw places a limit on the num­ber of Select Board li­censes. This number is 20 percent of the number of liquor licenses for off-premises alcohol consumption that have been issued by the Select Board rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Retail marijuana sales are restricted to four zones within the community as adopted at the Oct. 3 meeting, as well. Section 5.7.2 D of the zon­ing bylaw limits the re­tail sale of marijuana to the South Village Busi­ness District, the Gener­al Business District, the Industrial 2 District, and the Interstate Overlay Dis­trict. During Town Meeting, Assistant Town Manager Steven Sadwick expressed that in conversations with other communities, retail marijuana locations are “among the cleanest, most innoc­u­ous uses” that properties could be utilized as, when residents posed questions about the locations.

Sadwick said there are over 387 retail marijuana dispensaries that are per­mitted throughout the state.

Proposals for retail ma­rijuana locations announ­ced so far include the former Sal’s Pizza at 2504 Main St., the former Ma­verick’s Bar and Grill at 2212 Main St., and an of­fice building at 890 East St..

Tewksbury resident Brad Tosto and business partner Peter Wilson held a public meeting on Fri­day, Sept. 30 at the Tewks­bury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks to answer questions from the community about Sundaze, the store proposed for former pizza shop. A public meeting is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Tewksbury/Wil­mington Lodge of Elks for Harbour Grace, LLC, the company proposing a retail marijuana storefront at the Maverick’s site, and a public meeting is scheduled for Sat­urday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Tewksbury Knights of Columbus for Bella Lu­na, LLC, the company proposing a store at 890 East St.

Those properties list Patrick M. Nichols as agent with a business ad­dress of 170 Main St., Tewksbury. Nichols, also a Tewksbury resident, is a tax and real estate at­torney. A second public outreach meeting is scheduled for the Sun­daze operation at TJ Cal­lahan’s on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:10 p.m. by Tosto and Wilson.

The process of opening a retail dispensary in Mas­sachusetts is both a state and local process with extensive regulations, including where product is sourced, how patrons are age-verified, security, inspections, and reporting and record keeping. Further, the tax on product will net three percent local excise tax to Tewksbury and an additional 6.25 percent sales tax and 10.75 percent ex­cise tax to the state.

In response to resident concern, during special Town Meeting, resident and Town /Community Economic Development Planner Alexandra Low­der spoke to the body and explained that licen­ses for businesses will not be given out indiscriminately; businesses must still go through the site plan review process and be evaluated by the planning board for parking and traffic, among other operational analysis that the town will perform. Li­censes will be issued by the Select Board in accordance with the new bylaw.

(Since this story was filed, a public meeting for a dispensary at 1699 Shawsheen Street was announced for October 25 at 6:00PM at the Holiday Inn Tewksbury-Andover, 4 Highland Drive by Pure Tewksbury Inc.)

