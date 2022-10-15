TEWKSBURY — Within days of the new retail marijuana storefront General Bylaw 5.10 passing at special Town Meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, two public notices appeared in local newspapers announcing public outreach sessions. The two, Harbour Grace, LLC and Bella Luna, LLC, are in addition to an outreach notice and meeting conducted by Cannafords, dba Sundaze, just days prior to the meeting.
According to the newly adopted bylaw, the town may issue three retail marijuana licenses; section 5.10.040 of the bylaw places a limit on the number of Select Board licenses. This number is 20 percent of the number of liquor licenses for off-premises alcohol consumption that have been issued by the Select Board rounded up to the nearest whole number.
Retail marijuana sales are restricted to four zones within the community as adopted at the Oct. 3 meeting, as well. Section 5.7.2 D of the zoning bylaw limits the retail sale of marijuana to the South Village Business District, the General Business District, the Industrial 2 District, and the Interstate Overlay District. During Town Meeting, Assistant Town Manager Steven Sadwick expressed that in conversations with other communities, retail marijuana locations are “among the cleanest, most innocuous uses” that properties could be utilized as, when residents posed questions about the locations.
Sadwick said there are over 387 retail marijuana dispensaries that are permitted throughout the state.
Proposals for retail marijuana locations announced so far include the former Sal’s Pizza at 2504 Main St., the former Maverick’s Bar and Grill at 2212 Main St., and an office building at 890 East St..
Tewksbury resident Brad Tosto and business partner Peter Wilson held a public meeting on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks to answer questions from the community about Sundaze, the store proposed for former pizza shop. A public meeting is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks for Harbour Grace, LLC, the company proposing a retail marijuana storefront at the Maverick’s site, and a public meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Tewksbury Knights of Columbus for Bella Luna, LLC, the company proposing a store at 890 East St.
Those properties list Patrick M. Nichols as agent with a business address of 170 Main St., Tewksbury. Nichols, also a Tewksbury resident, is a tax and real estate attorney. A second public outreach meeting is scheduled for the Sundaze operation at TJ Callahan’s on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:10 p.m. by Tosto and Wilson.
The process of opening a retail dispensary in Massachusetts is both a state and local process with extensive regulations, including where product is sourced, how patrons are age-verified, security, inspections, and reporting and record keeping. Further, the tax on product will net three percent local excise tax to Tewksbury and an additional 6.25 percent sales tax and 10.75 percent excise tax to the state.
In response to resident concern, during special Town Meeting, resident and Town /Community Economic Development Planner Alexandra Lowder spoke to the body and explained that licenses for businesses will not be given out indiscriminately; businesses must still go through the site plan review process and be evaluated by the planning board for parking and traffic, among other operational analysis that the town will perform. Licenses will be issued by the Select Board in accordance with the new bylaw.
(Since this story was filed, a public meeting for a dispensary at 1699 Shawsheen Street was announced for October 25 at 6:00PM at the Holiday Inn Tewksbury-Andover, 4 Highland Drive by Pure Tewksbury Inc.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.