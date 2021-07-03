Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — This week, the Tewksbury Com­munity Market once again featured 30 vendors, offering a variety of food and material products. Among the food vendors in attendance was Empanada Dada, a food truck specializing in empanadas.

Empanada Dada is op­erated by Bob Cuesta, and is based out of Lo­well. Inspired by a childhood passion for cooking, Cuesta and his mo­ther launched the catering company Cuesta's Fiestas in 2012, offering authentic Cuban and Spanish dishes.

The Empanada Dada food truck was then launched in May 2017, when it began to attend local farmers markets, festivals, and fairs around eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hamp­shire.

In regards to their menu, Empanada Dada offers both traditional and more-nontraditional empanada varieties, with the recommended serving size being five empanadas for $10. Some traditional fla­­vors include Antillean Pul­led Chicken, Chicken Cho­rizo, and Cuban Pulled Pork. Nontraditional flavors in­clude Shepherd’s Pie, Beef Stew, and Buffa­lo Chicken.

For those not looking for something savory, there are also options for sweet flavors: Guava and Cream Cheese, and Apple Pie. The truck’s menu typically ro­tates due to space constraints.

The Empanada Dada food truck can be booked for private and corporate catering. For more information on how to book, as well as the menu and other information, visit their website at https://www.empanadadada.com or their Facebook page: Empanada Dada.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between now and Sept. 16. With any questions regarding the Com­munity Market, contact Community Outreach Li­brarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

