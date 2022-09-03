TEWKSBURY — Earlier this week there was an incident on Carter Street at the Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. A pressure relief valve released which caused ammonia to be released into the air.
The immediate actions taken by the Tewksbury Fire Department ensured there was limited casualties. The first arriving crews assisted with the evacuation of people that were inside the building, leading them out a rear door away from the direction that the wind was blowing.
The next arriving crews, with the assistance of the Tewksbury Police Department, evacuated homes in the area.
The fire department requested assistance from the District 6 Hazardous Materials Team. They responded and were able to safely shut the valves down to the affected machinery.
At this time, all meter readings taken in the building and throughout the neighborhood show no signs of any hazards. There was one minor injury to a worker at the facility who was transported to the hospital for evaluation and was released.
Fire Chief Joseph Kearns would like to acknowledge the excellent and quick response by the members of the Tewksbury Fire Department in dealing with what was a serious situation. He would like to thank the Tewksbury Police Department for their assistance in securing the area and helping with the evacuations.
Andover Fire assisted at the scene, while Billerica and Wilmington Fire Departments provided mutual aid coverage.
