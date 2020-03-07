Even though there is no snow on the ground here in the Merrimack Valley, areas up north continue to offer winter wonderland conditions. While skiing is exciting and athletic, there are other ways to enjoy the snow without zooming downhill.
Snowshoeing is an increasingly popular and accessible way to experience the outdoors and get some exercise at the same time. On a recent visit to a ski mountain, family members skied while others snowshoed. It was a way to explore the mountain in a different way.
On this particular trail, it was necessary to share with other skiers, mostly cross country or those seeking to be off trail. However, following the markers, the snowshoeing let us get right into the woods, up along rocks and frozen waterfalls, and amongst the birds and other creatures who are not out on the open slopes.
Snowshoeing has been traced back to central Asia, where wooden blocks were strapped to human feet in an attempt to mimic animals with wide paws who could navigate deep snow. Snowshoes have been found in Scandinavia and North America, used by indigenous peoples for hunting.
According to some sources, early North American tribes introduced snowshoes to European explorers. Canadians are credited with popularizing snowshoes in the early 1900s, though they were developed for military use, adaptations were made for recreation.
Snowshoeing for exercise has increased in popularity since the 1990s, with ski areas opening up trails on their mountains. Snowshoeing can be enjoyed by people of all ages and is workable on most all types of trails. Keep in mind that some trails go uphill, requiring a bit of duck-walking on your ascent, but the straightaways really just mirror a slightly wider but natural walking stride.
Some people use poles for balance, but they are not necessary. It is important to pack water, a headlamp, first aid and a snack in your pack. Be sure to dress in layers because you will warm up quickly, but then when you stop, your body will cool down just as fast. You’ll want good boots or hikers and gaiters to keep the snow out of your ankles.
A map is critical as trails for snowshoeing are not always the same as the hiking or cross country trails and can look different in the snow. Snowshoe racing has become an increasingly popular sport, and recreational snowshoes have undergone some transformations, with lighter materials, shorter footbeds and less complicated bindings. Snowshoes have crampons, an essential metal “claw” that helps grip hard snow or ice for traction.
While the weather seems to be headed toward spring here in the Merrimack Valley, conditions are still prime for snowshoeing up north in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont for yet another month or so.
Give snowshoeing a try and see if it’s for you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.