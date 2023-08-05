As we begin the dog days of summer, mealtime can often become as stagnant as the humid August air.
Luckily, the American Cheese Society recognized the need for a mid-summer flavor boost, and in 1998 launched a campaign to make the month of August National Goat Cheese Month.
This month-long celebration of goat cheese was created to promote the benefits of cooking with goat cheese.
Goat cheese production actually predates cow cheese back to ancient Greece.
Since the domestication of goats in 5000 BC, goat cheese has been a plentiful food source over the centuries in the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia and India.
Even early American settlers often used goats as a common source of dairy producing animals on their new homestead.
Today, goat cheese is a staple in fine French cuisine and everyday European cooking, and is quickly gaining ground on the American dining scene.
Goat cheese offers a creamy but tangy flavor that is distinctly different from many types of cow cheese. It pairs exceptionally well with fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, making it a perfect choice to add to your favorite summer recipes.
Nutritionally speaking, goat cheese and cow cheese have similar nutritional profiles.
Generally, goat cheese has slightly less calories and fat, and slightly more calcium, however, the nutritional value of goat cheese can vary by seasonality, species of goat, and goat breeding practices.
Goat cheese is available in several different types, some soft and spreadable, while others are dense and crumbly.
Spreadable goat cheese is matured in one to two weeks, while dense and firm goat cheese is aged for three to five months.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a one ounce serving of soft goat cheese has approximately 103 calories, 6 grams of protein, 40 mg of calcium, and zero grams of sugar and carbohydrates. Typically hard goat cheese has more calcium than soft goat cheese.
Goat cheese is also a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, carotene, and copper, as well as vitamin A, B, and D.
Slightly lower in lactose than cow cheese, goat cheese may be easier to digest for those with a lactose sensitivity.
Goat cheese can replace cow cheese in most recipes, but is also a standout ingredient to mix with many items you may have never tried with cow cheese.
At the breakfast table, goat cheese mixes well with egg and omelet recipes, or can be added to your favorite breakfast pastry recipes. It also makes a great garnish to sprinkle on top of fresh fruit for a little added punch of protein.
Boring lunch can turn into a very special event with the addition of goat cheese to your favorite salads, pizza, sandwich or burger recipes.
Appetizers and dinners will never be dull, as goat cheese easily pairs well with chicken, turkey, ham, and pasta.
Whole grain breads, fresh veggies or fruits, and specialty Italian meats make for a great charcuterie board when served with a mixture of hard and soft goat cheese. Use these same ingredients to create an unforgettable Bruschetta that can be served as an appetizer or main course.
Goat cheese can also hold its own when served fried or marinated as a meal starter or side dish.
Some varieties of goat cheese have a milder, sweet flavor that fares well on the dessert tray, elevating the sophistication of almost any type of dessert, especially fruit- or pastry-based treats.
This August is promising to provide more elevated temperatures, typical for the summer season. Why not also elevate your family’s daily nutrition and flavor content by swapping out cow cheese and experimenting with goat cheese during the celebration of National Goat Cheese Month?
For easy recipes that feature goat cheese, visit www.thespruceeats.com.
