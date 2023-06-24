As the summer season unfolds, many home gardeners are filled with hope that this growing season will award them with a bounty of colorful blooms in their perennial garden.
This hope of a blooming summer comes on the heels of a rather colorless and lackluster spring season.
Spring of 2023 left many gardeners disappointed as azaleas, forsythias, rhododendrons, and other flowering trees and shrubs underperformed in colorful blooms.
This is of no fault to the avid gardener, but more backlash from the plight of global warming.
Last summer’s drought mixed with erratic temperature swings of this winter have created a recipe for disappointment and disaster for all avid New England gardeners.
Although some non-believers are tired of blaming our weather woes on global warming, the truth is global warming is directly affecting our weather conditions, including more prolonged and severe droughts, more severe storms, and significant changes in the “normal” seasonable temperatures.
These changes in climate have a direct impact on the plants, trees and gardens we love and, until recently, may have taken for granted.
Despite last year’s critical drought, many plants were able to initially survive the drought by going into a survival mode of sorts by living off of its own stored energy and nutrients. This self-preservation mode may have pulled at-risk plantings to survival for the remainder of the summer, but this survival-mode may also have depleted the stored energy of many plants, leaving them with not enough stored nutrients to survive or perform normally after their winter dormancy.
Another knock-out punch that can affect spring blooming plants is a stretch of unseasonably warm winter weather, which happened frequently this past winter season.
Trees and plants can be fooled into thinking an early spring has arrived, causing plants to break dormancy prematurely and begin the process of creating flower buds. When a period of unseasonably warm weather is followed by significantly colder temperatures, as it did this past winter, it can cause damage to the plant resulting in little to no blooming period in the spring.
Unseasonable temperatures and temperature swings can also decrease a plants natural strengths and adaptability, making them more prone to disease and pest infestation as well as make them lose their natural advantage to grow, allowing unwanted, intrusive plant life to thrive.
Unfortunately, the damage from 2022’s drought and winter of 2023 temperature swings may not be limited to just a poor showing of color in spring. Experts warn that your flowering summer favorites like Hydrangea, Rose of Sharon, fruit trees, and other flowering perennial plants could be affected by these recent turbulent weather patterns.
A prime example of this occurrence has now affected the entire peach crop for local grower Parlee Farms located in Tyngsboro.
The record breaking cold temperatures of this February that followed unseasonably warm temperatures of January caused a devastating freeze of tender peach tree buds that had prematurely begun to form. The results of this freeze has eliminated the peach crop at Parlee Farms for the 2023 growing season.
However, all hope for your own summer garden is not lost. With a little extra attention, many of your affected plants will be able to bounce back from the shock of last year’s weather and recover by next spring/summer season.
For perennials and bulb plants, you may have to deal with a non-flowering year, but still be able to look forward to more blooms in the future.
Avoid the temptation to cut your perennials back in hopes of creating new growth. Perennials and bulbs will need foliage in order to store energy for creating next year's blooms. Premature removal of foliage will prevent plants from storing nutrients from the sun and soil to successfully carry them through a winter dormancy until the next spring or summer blooming season.
Trees and shrubs may have been slow to grow leaves this season, but they should bounce back. In the event of a branch suffering from dieback, remove any dead limbs to encourage new, healthy growth. This will also greatly improve the appearance of your suffering trees and shrubs.
It also could very well be a flowerless year for hydrangea plants that may have suffered from last year's drought.
To help your hydrangea recover, cover the plant base with a good 2 to 3 inches of mulch to help retain water. Avoid removing any “dead wood” stems from the hydrangea, as this could make the other branches weaker, and stunt the growth of the plant, especially when done before the growing for the season is over.
In fact, if your hydrangea plants don’t flower regularly every year, often this is a result of continuous lack of water.
To avoid non-flowering in future seasons, always water hydrangeas regularly.
Investing in a soaker hose is a good idea for all types of summer plantings, especially hydrangeas, if finding the time to water during the busy summer months becomes a hardship.
To get the most benefit from a good watering, avoid watering during peak high temperature times of the day as the heat from the sun will cause some of the moisture you have intended for your plant to evaporate in the air.
The best time to water plants is early morning or just before dusk when temperatures are cooler, and the heat of the sun is less intense.
Regardless of what weather this summer season brings, you can take steps now to try to avoid a garden crisis later. With carefully pruning or restraint from pruning when necessary and steps to recover moisture like mulch and regular watering, your garden should be on the mend quickly.
One summer season with a poor showing of flowers may be the price we pay for now, but if we continue to ignore the ongoing climate change issue, we may all have to prepare for a more depleted and colorless landscape in the future.
For more information on how global warming and climate change is directly affecting plant life, visit www.nationalparkservice.gov
