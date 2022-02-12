TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Jan. 31, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall to discuss a site plan special permit and special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district for Carolina Properties at 30 East St.
Gerard Walsh of Carolina Properties, along with his consultants Dennis Griecci and Dave Plunkett, informed the board that all requested changes had been incorporated into the design.
“We’ve addressed all the issues that need to be addressed,” said Plunkett.
Griecci explained that some plan changes were in response to Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman’s comments, and said that the proponent is having pits dug to calculate the infiltration rate of runoff, and is shifting a retaining wall to better define a runoff swale.
“Briggs Place,” a mixed-use development, will have one commercial unit and three residential units.
“We first heard this concept plan in January 2021, we’ve discussed a lot of options to get it where it is today, but I still don't think we’ve resolved a lot of the issues we've discussed in prior meetings,” said member Vinny Fratalia, adding that he felt there wasn’t enough visitor parking and had concerns over snow storage. “You haven't done enough to provide me an opportunity to vote the way you want me to vote in this discussion, I just want you to be aware of that.”
Walsh said that he was currently working on a plow contract to accommodate snow removal; Plunkett added that part of the condominium fee will go towards snow removal and landscaping maintenance.
Chair Steve Johnson noted that the developer’s plan exceeded the town’s zoning bylaw’s parking requirement by two spots.
“To look at it and say it’s not enough, we’re basically saying our own rule is not enough” he said, but suggested that because the developer is asking for other non-parking related waivers, Walsh might need to make concessions on parking spaces. “You need four out of five [votes] to move forward,” he said.
Plunkett noted that the town center overlay district is designed to “encourage people to come in and invest money into areas that were never able to be brought into an appropriate new life because of the underlying zoning pitfalls or restrictions that basically eliminated someone like Mr. Walsh from coming in and saying, ‘I will take a chance on that,’” and now is taking it and incorporating historic pieces into a “brand new development that will be a real upgrade and be something that is deserving of what we’re trying to create for the town in this town center… I would just hope that the board members would look at this in its entirety and the improvement that would be brought to this parcel of land.”
Johnson conducted an informal straw poll of the board members.
“Do you feel comfortable moving forward with the project at this point, and do you have a suggestion of what would get you to yes?”
“I am all in favor of beautifying the area,” Fratalia said, “but there’s also a limit as to what I think is comfortable for me to vote on on the number of units that are there. I think the project is nice and I have no problem voting in the affirmative if we get this far with a reduced number of units.”
Member Eric Ryder said he also felt there were too many units. Members Bob Fowler and Jay Delaney both said they would vote yes.
“We’ve been doing this with this setup since the beginning... we’ve gone through this process for this long trying to get to yes,” said Johnson.
To address concerns over parking, Walsh shared videos in which he had blocked out the size of the parking lot; his wife was able to maneuver the lot in a mid-size vehicle in the snow. Walsh also noted that the existing building is falling down, and the project is already financially “borderline” and he cannot afford to eliminate another unit.
Walsh added that the project has been changed significantly over the past year — the building footprint was moved forward to accommodate fire department needs and aesthetic details were added to appease the historic commission.
Ryder said that his view had changed and he “[couldn’t] argue with a video,” adding that he was pleased that the project would clean up the existing parcel; his only concern was snow management but said it should be managed under the special permit.
When Johnson pushed him to add conditions to approval of the project, Ryder said that his concerns had been expressed. Plunkett added that any terms and conditions could be incorporated into purchase agreements.
“Dragging this out into another meeting doesn’t make sense to me,” Johnson said.
The board voted to approve several waivers for the project, 4-1, with Fratalia dissenting. The board then voted to approve the application as submitted providing all proposed conditions are met; Johnson, Ryder, Delaney, and Fowler voted for the project, and Fratalia voted against.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
