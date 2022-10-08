If you’re thinking about heading west for some leaf peeping this month, set out for a perfect day trip in Shelburne Falls for the best of natural beauty and deep-rooted history. Located just two hours from the Merrimack Valley on the Deerfield River, Shelburne Falls is a village and business district shared between the towns of Buckland and Shelburne.
Its most notable site is the famed Bridge of Flowers, an aesthetically-pleasing and endlessly photographable botanical display that has delighted generations of visitors passing through town.
The bridge was constructed in 1908 by the Shelburne Falls & Colrain Street Railway Company as a 400-foot trolley bridge to move raw materials from the Buckland railroad yard to factories across the Deerfield River.
The trolley company was out of business by 1927, though, as motorized vehicles were used to move the materials. Rather than tearing down the bridge — an expensive proposition — the Shelburne Falls Women’s Club set out in 1929 to revive the five-arched solid concrete bridge as a floral landscape, donating their work and time, as well as plants from their own gardens.
In the late 1970s, the community undertook a major reconstruction of the bridge, and during the construction time, every plant and tree from the bridge was temporarily removed and cared for in private gardens by volunteers until they could be returned. To this day, the work of the bridge is overseen by the Shelburne Falls Area Women’s Club.
The Bridge of Flowers is a true gardener’s paradise, hosting hundreds of types of flowers, trees, shrubs, and greenery. Each plant is carefully labeled to help visitors keep up with the ever changing selection of flora. A World War I and II memorial remembers veterans from Buckland and Shelburne.
The bridge is open 24 hours a day between April 1 and Oct. 31. Visiting the bridge is free, but visitors can leave a donation to support the maintenance of the bridge. Only service animals are permitted, so plan accordingly if pets are accompanying you.
Shelburne Falls has a quaint and hip downtown area, filled with coffee shops, restaurants, and boutiques, nestled deep among the hills. Heading just a few steps south of Bridge Street, visitors will find the glacial potholes of the Deerfield River. Formed 14,000 years ago, the holes worn into the gneiss bedrock were eroded by the glacial Lake Hitchcock.
Ferroequinologists — train lovers — should also visit the Shelburne Falls Trolley Museum to learn more about the region’s rail history. Visitors can ride on the historic Trolley No. 10 (built in 1896) that carried goods across the eventual Bridge of Flowers, or test out a pump car. In addition, this volunteer non-profit has a wide collection of rail artifacts as well as historic train equipment, like a Central Vermont Caboose. Kids will enjoy running the model train exhibit, and adults can take in the historical photos of yesterday, when rail ruled the world.
Shelburne Falls is just one great stop along the Mohawk Trail, the first scenic road in New England. Following Route 2, this 63 mile byway was established in 1914 and an ancient traces indigenous footpath.
Travelers to New York will pass through North Adams and Williamstown — stop into either of these college towns for a quick museum visit or a bite to eat. There are sweeping vistas aplenty, and endless opportunities to pull over and visit one of the many family owned orchards along the way.
For more information, visit www.bridgeofflowersmass.org and www.mohawktrail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.