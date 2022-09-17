TEWKSBURY — It was an idea that sprang out of the slow exit from the crisis portion of the pandemic. Mike Wildeman and Bruce Panilaitis were looking for a way to get people to reconnect.
As members of the Tewksbury Congregational Church, service to the community was already part of a strong tradition of giving and action. But they wanted to do something for the residents, something that would bring families from around the town together to nourish the needs of people to socially interact and to support those individuals or families who may benefit from a hearty, home-cooked dinner.
Launched as the Galilee Café, they decided to offer healthy, delicious meals for all, free of charge, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The monthly dinners are purely a social event; no prayer or worship is conducted.
“We want families to come and enjoy this time,” said Panilaitis, who is thrilled to have residents join the dinners who are young, older, single, couples, and families.
The group has seen new faces at the dinners each month and are encouraging those who’ve recently moved to town to come and connect with other residents.
The café offers a drive through pickup option for those who may need a meal but do not wish to or cannot stay. Volunteers will also deliver a meal if needed, and residents can phone ahead for that service.
Panilaitis said that dinners have run the gamut from chicken and rice to spaghetti dinners, and sometimes the Ladies Aid group at the church makes their famous from-scratch chocolate brownies.
The Sept. 20 meal will be a cookout with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and waters. The garden area across the parking lot from the church has a sprawling lawn which is perfect for grills, tents, and tables. Games for children are also included and volunteer Debbie Adams enjoys engaging with the kids.
“They love it,” Adams said.
The member-supported effort has grown each month.
“We are holding dinners on the third Tuesday of the month and welcome everyone,” said Panilaitis.
Community support is welcomed, according to Panilaitis, but meals are free with no strings attached.
“We do not ask for donations for the meals,” said Panilaitis.
The next dinner is Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Tewksbury Congregational Church Garden at 10 East St. Anyone interested in a meal, or helping out, is encouraged to contact the organizers at cafe@tewksburycc.org or call 978-851-9411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.