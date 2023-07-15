TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, June 26, 2023, at town hall. Members Jim Duffy and Vinny Fratalia were absent.
Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that Tree House Brewing Company plans to seek changes to its site plan review application in order to use a parking lot across the street. She noted that the taproom is open; food trucks have been on site for several weeks.
Lowder also added that the Select Board held retail marijuana licensing hearings throughout the month of June, and expects to revisit the issue at the board’s July 18 meeting.
The board reviewed and endorsed the town’s 2023-2027 Housing Production Plan draft.
The board endorsed an approval not required plan for 1167, 1177, and 1187 Main St. The proponents sought to combine the three lots, then split them into two parcels; an existing building will be moved and other buildings will be removed.
Anthony Catalno requested a continuance for a family suite special permit application to the board’s July 17 meeting.
Pure Tewksbury LLC, a retail marijuana applicant, requested withdrawal without prejudice of a site plan review application at 1699 Shawsheen St. to July 17.
A sign special permit application for 1438 Main St LLC was continued to the July 17 meeting.
Tree House Brewing Company requested a continuance for a site plan review and land disturbance permit application at 1879 Main Street to July 17.
Holt and Bugbee Company requested a continuance for a site plan review, special permit, and land disturbance permit application at 1600 Shawsheen St. to July 17.
David DiCenso requested a continuance for a site plan review and land disturbance permit application at 1695 Shawsheen St. to July 17.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan review application for Bella Luna LLC at 890 East St. The proposed retail cannabis venture went before the Select Board last month vying for one of the town’s three licenses. Consultant Jim Hanley informed the board that the plan has been updated to accommodate a loading area, and previewed landscaping.
The proponent shared a traffic study projecting an additional 19-29 peak hour trips generated by the site. Hanley said that rather than constructing sidewalks, the proponent will pay a fee to the town. The board continued the item to the July 19 meeting.
The board also returned to a discussion on a site plan review application at 2186 and 2196 Main St. for Carbonear, a retail marijuana applicant. The proponent updated the board on changes to the plan, including new landscaping designs; a traffic study is forthcoming and expected to be presented at the board’s next meeting. The item was continued to July 17.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 17, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
