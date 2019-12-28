TEWKSBURY — Recently, the Tewksbury Town Clerk released information regarding open seats and dates for pulling and filing nomination papers for the 2020 annual town elections.
Nomination papers will be available at the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall, 1009 Main St., starting on Jan. 6, 2020. The Town Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Numerous seats are open for the upcoming election. Currently, the seat for Town Moderator is vacant, and will be up for grabs in this year’s election. The last person to hold this position was Selectwoman Jayne Wellman Miller.
Additionally, one seat on the Board of Selectmen will be open; it is currently held by Jay J. Kelly.
Two seats will be open on the School Committee; one will be for a full three-year term, while the other will be a one-year unexpired term resulting from Dennis Francis’ resignation. Those currently holding these seats are Keith M. Sullivan and Scott D. Wilson, who took over Francis’ seat.
One seat will be open on the Planning Board as well. It is currently held by Eric M. Ryder.
Two seats will be open on the Board of Library Trustees. Currently, they are held by Lorraine H. Carriere and Patrick J. Joyce.
One seat will be open on the Board of Health. It is currently held by Charles J. Roux.
Finally, one seat will be open on the Housing Authority. Currently, it is held by Linda Ricardo-Brabant.
The deadline to file nomination papers is Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, before 5 p.m. To file, a minimum of 50 signatures of registered Tewksbury voters are required.
The 2020 Tewksbury annual town elections will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Call the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355 with any questions.
