TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on May 11, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
Athletic Director Ron Drouin introduced student athletes for their outstanding accomplishments this year.
The committee recognized members of the TMHS boys ice hockey team, which won the MIAA Division 2 State Championship this year. David Karlberg, Caden Connors, Andrew DellaPiana, Nicholas DiCioccio, Cullen Mangan, Michael Connors, Ryan Flynn, John Ragucci, Jason Cooke, William Doherty, Matthew Cooke, Cody Mercuri, Cooper Robillard, Tyler Barnes, Sean Lane, Justin Rooney, Aaron Connelly, Jeremy Insogna, Benjamin O’Keefe, Cole Stone, Connor Cremin, Andrew Whynot, and Brady Chapman were read a special citation for their achievement. The team defeated Canton at the TD Garden to take home the championship.
“Our kids have handled themselves with class,” Drouin said.
The committee also recognized athletes who made the 2021-2022 Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic List. The honorees were Carrina Barron (volleyball), Alex Arbogast (indoor track), Caden Connors and Jason Cooke (boys ice hockey), Jessica Driscoll (girls ice hockey), and Daniel Fleming (football).
The committee recognized the TMHS Titans Robotics Team for finishing as finalists at the FIRST Robotics New England North Shore District competition. Team members include Connor Fullerton, Eric Impink, Aydan Khun, Renuka Late, Liam Mullins, Nick Pace, David Penney, Huy Tran, Andrew Yoken, and Jared Woodman.
The team then demonstrated the functions of their robot Nom-Nom, which was built from scratch using a basic kit of parts over six weeks to match specific challenges set by the FIRST competition. Students developed mechanical, engineering, and coding skills throughout the year ahead of the spring competition season, and worked with professional mentors from regional technology companies.
Team members took turns sharing their experiences with the FIRST program, which was founded in 1989 by Segway inventor Dean Kamen. Students discussed developing skills in problem solving, team work, strategy, and business management, highlighting their bot’s durable design and serviceability.
“FIRST is all about gracious professionalism and cooperation,” said team driver David Penney. “We work with every other team to make sure that everyone we’re facing is at their best level.”
The team is funded through corporate sponsorships with a budget goal of $20,000 each year.
Team mentor Josh Nichols noted that the Titans went up against and beat teams with dozens of students and mentors and hundreds of thousands of dollars in budget.
“89.1 percent of FIRST graduates go on to engineering. If you stack that up against the most recent NCAA statistics, you’re looking at about eight percent of high school athletes going on to college athletics, let alone going pro. Every one of these kids here is going pro,” he said, adding that he has mentored other FIRST students who now work for SpaceX, NASA, or run their own companies. “Every bit of this bot, they made themselves. They’re leaving the school having all these industry skills.”
Committee members praised the team for their achievements and highlighted the hours put into the project.
“We really should look at this as a committee to make sure we can fund this program,” said member Keith Sullivan. “Anyone that knows me knows that I’m a huge sports guy, but I also realize that kids learn in different ways, and although that might have been my vehicle when I was young to learn different life skills, I think you hit it right on the head when you said all the kids are taking out of this.”
Member Kayla Biagioni-Smith sought to get the younger grades engaged in robotics to grow enthusiasm for the program, and read a resolution for the team.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 8, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.