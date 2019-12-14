TEWKSBURY — This week, Tewksbury staff conducted the first of several public presentations outlining the new zoning bylaw changes, set to be voted on at annual Town Meeting in May of 2020.
Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick, along with Town Planner Anna McGinty and members of the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee went through the significant aspects of the document.
The last time zoning regulations were addressed in the town was in 2002, and since that time the state and federal government have made changes that impact local zoning regulations. Flood plain maps, affordable housing, landscaping, accessibility and signage, for example, are all areas that needed to be updated to reflect current best practices and compliance.
The committee consisted of residents, town staff and consultants, each of whom brought different expertise and perspective to the process — a project that was started in 2016. While the document is ready to be presented to the community, Sadwick stated that input is welcomed and urged residents to attend the information sessions and send in questions or provide feedback.
Committee member Erin Wortman said, “this is a living, breathing document” and reiterated that the bylaws are a way to move the town forward.
Member Mark Kratman said that residents may have ideas that the committee never even thought of, so please don’t hesitate to reach out.
For those interested in looking at the new document, a side-by-side comparison of the old bylaws and the revisions are available on the town website. Some of the main features and goals of the bylaw are to be easy to navigate and provide consistency throughout the regulations.
“There have been 120 amendments to the bylaws since 2002,” said Sadwick, and discussed that this has created confusing and often contradictory rules and requirements which the review was able to address.
“We want someone to be able to look at the bylaws and know what they can build where, if it is allowable, and if it is not allowable,” said Wortman.
The goal is for “prompt and predictable permitting while protecting abutters rights,” according to the presentation. Updating the zoning maps, reducing the number of overlay districts, an improved numbering system, along with alignment with the 2016 Master Plan was part of the process.
A user-friendly organization of the bylaw and logical groupings of regulations and standards helped to capture non-conforming uses and structures, address multifamily dwellings, affordable housing requirements, open space designations, wireless communications districts, and areas for adult use and marijuana establishment zoning. There are also improved definitions and whole sections have been relocated within the bylaw to make it easy to use. Obsolete sections were removed.
Sadwick said that there are new sections for reasonable accommodations, such as handicapped access and other uses of properties that are not currently addressed in the existing bylaws.
Significant modifications include an affordable housing requirement of 15 percent in any multifamily development. This addresses the fee in lieu of practice which has created an affordable unit shortfall in the community.
Resident Bonnie Spiegel raised a concern about this and Sadwick explained that making this a requirement now would put Tewksbury on a path to reaching the goal of 10 percent of the town’s housing stock designated affordable. Single family housing has different requirements and would be addressed on a case by case basis.
Other modifications include large scale ground mounted solar installations can now be placed on five acres, down from 20 acre sites. This was modified in conjunction with energy consultants and based on prevailing practices around the Commonwealth.
The removal of the 5,000 square foot cap and limit of only one non-exempt establishment for medical marijuana facilities now opens up the opportunity for Tewksbury to site a dispensary should the opportunity arise.
Other changes include the setbacks for billboard locations, the depth of the commercial district along Main Street, and zoning map changes such as redefining The Great Swamp as park land from a heavy industrial zone.
Resident Karyn Sliva expressed concern that developers were building mixed-used properties, only to have the storefronts vacant. Sadwick stated that the town cannot require a developer to have a tenant prior to building, just like a homebuilder cannot be required to have a signed buyer prior to construction. Sadwick did acknowledge the desire by residents for a more cohesive aesthetic.
Wortman acknowledged that some people will not like some aspects of the revisions.
“This document is the best place to start [for the town], and there are still some things we don’t care for, but it is 100 percent better than the existing document,” she said. “If there was a perfect document, we’d have used it. We only have the best of intentions [for the residents].”
Two evening public information sessions will be held in January, and one daytime session as well. Documents are viewable at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/zoning-bylaw-committee and questions may be sent directly to the committee at zoning@tewksbury-ma.gov.
Sadwick welcomed residents to call him at 978-640-4300 as well with questions and the presentations are viewable on Tewksbury Telemedia via YouTube. The committee would like to get as many comments and questions addressed as possible before the April 2020 public hearing.
