Massachusetts has two types of weasels, a long-tailed weasel and a short-tailed weasel called a stoat. Not usually seen in the Merrimack Valley, the stoat has made its appearance in the last few years and has become a bit of a nuisance critter, seeking out food sources right along with skunks, racoons, mice and the like.
In winter, the coat of the stoat is all white except for the black tip of the tail, when it is referred to as an ermine. In warmer weather, the coat is brown with a white underbelly.
The stoat is long and thin. The stoat has a distinctive black tipped tail which can help distinguish it from a long-tailed weasel. These animals are carnivores, but will also make their way into feed storage areas for chickens or other livestock.
It is recommended that all animal feed be placed in an airtight container with a tight-fitting lid. Stoats are approximately 12 inches long, whereas as weasels are closer to 8 inches.
Stoats are ferocious hunters and are considered the smallest carnivores. Their thin, long body makes them suited to invading burrows or holes, but they are also adept climbers. They can eat their weight in a day.
They are the family Mustelidae and are avid hunters of rodents, young rabbits, and sometimes frogs and birds. Stoats are more active at night, but in warm weather may be seen during the day. Stoats will kill rabbits, steal eggs, and attack poultry in backyard pens, so hens should be protected from the smallest of vermin.
According to Tewksbury’s animal control officers, stoats have made their way to town. They have been known to work their way into homes seeking warmth, so keep even the tiniest holes to the outdoors plugged up.
The stoats like to live near people so keep your eyes open and you just might catch a glimpse of a stoat in your yard this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.