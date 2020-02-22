TEWKSBURY — The Public Health Museum in Tewksbury is currently looking for volunteer docents. The Public Health Museum works to preserve artifacts and records of the nation’s history in public health and serves as a community resource to educate and promote topical public health initiatives.
Additionally, the museum is known for planning various public health events during the year, as well as the free week long summer program, Outbreak!, to high school juniors and seniors.
Volunteer positions are open at the museum year round on an as-needed basis. Currently, the museum is looking to expand the existing docent/tour guide program.
Volunteer duties vary depending on the Museum’s current area of need. For the present moment, the typical tasks of volunteer docents include leading guided tours of museum exhibits to school groups and walk-in visitors.
If interested in the position, training will be provided. However, it is recommended that applicants be comfortable speaking in front of large and small groups. An interest in public health or a similar field is welcomed, but not required.
Additionally, the museum looks for potential volunteers to be dependable, as well as willing to learn about the museum and act as a contributing member to the museum's team.
The Public Health Museum is located on the Tewksbury Hospital Campus at 265 East St. in the Old Administration building. To inquire about becoming a volunteer, contact Sandra Price at volunteers@publichealthmuseum.org. To learn more about the Public Health Museum, visit their website: https://www.publichealthmuseum.org.
