The TMHS theater company performed You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown on May 21 and 22. The production was carefully staged for social distancing and streamed for the audience. Pictured left to right: Liam McDermott, Maeve Knyff, Bella Dematos, Darren Castiglione, Vanessa Waugh, Meri Whelan, Zach Sullivan, and Kira Hodges.(courtesy EKG Photography)