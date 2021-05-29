The TMHS theater company performed You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown

The TMHS theater company performed You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown on May 21 and 22. The production was carefully staged for social distancing and streamed for the audience. Pictured left to right: Liam McDermott, Maeve Knyff, Bella Dematos, Darren Castiglione, Vanessa Waugh, Meri Whelan, Zach Sullivan, and Kira Hodges.(courtesy EKG Photography)

TEWKSBURY — The TMHS theater company presented their spring production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in a virtual format on Fri­day and Saturday, May 21 and 22. The production was viewable via Broadway on Demand, a streaming service.

The family-friendly show follows Charlie Brown and the gang of Peanuts exploring different as­pects of life including kite flying, baseball and suppertime. In the production, Snoopy is a tap dancing marvel while Schroeder plays the pia­no and Linus carries his iconic blanket.

“You’re a Good Man Char­lie Brown” is based on the comic strip “Pea­nuts” by Charles M. Schulz with book, music, and lyrics by Clark Ges­ner. Additional dialogue provided by Michael May­er and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lip­pa.

Music teacher Celeste Pellegrino was the artistic director, music director and choreographer and worked with Dave Crepeau, who managed set construction. Sound was handled by Henry Pestana and Stephen O’Hearn supervised the set and run crew.

Libby Miller was the stage director, with Gav­riella Lightfield on lights, Ali Lightfield in charge of costumes and part of the run crew. Danny Franklin was on sound, Audrey Daigle was on the run crew, Madison Brown was on lights, Tommy Bish­op and Caesar Bar­boa were also on the run crew, and Kelli Anderson was on costumes and props.

The cast for the performance was Darren Castiglione as Charlie Brown, Vanessa Waugh as Lucy Van Pelt, Meri Whelan as Sally Brown, Bella Dematos as Snoo­py, Zach Sullivan as Schroeder, Liam McDer­mott as Linus Van Pelt, Kira Hodges as Pepper­mint Patty, and Maeve Knyff as Marcie.

Pellegrino said, “When the Theater Company star­ted ‘You're A Good Man Charlie Brown,’ students auditioned and rehearsed online, similar to our earlier productions this year. As the rehearsal process progressed, we shifted to rehearsing in person, so­cially distanced, in our beautiful theater.”

But putting on a virtual performance during a pan­demic was not without its challenges.

Student Darren Castigli­one said, “There were definitely some difficulties in finding a way to stage the show so everyone stayed 6-10 feet apart, depending on whether or not we were singing,” referring to gui­dance for performing arts as set by the governor. “But overall, the fact that we performed with no audiences, for me at least, actually helped relieve a lot of the pressure I would feel at a ‘normal’ show, where if you make a mistake, it’s much more obvious.”

Stage manager Libby Mil­ler said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges in all aspects of putting on a performance. The club has done an amazing job producing the shows we have this year, and adapting to new challenges. While a virtual show was completely different than anything we'd ever done before, it taught many of the crew numerous new editing skills and tricks, including how to green screen. It's unfortunate that crew has been unable to perform the ma­jority of their normal re­sponsibilities due to the vir­tual nature of the shows, but being back in person this spring was a great experience for those of us who were able to participate. Finally, being able to see the cast in rehear­sals again, and returning to build and design set pieces was also exciting! Thanks to the work of the students, the executive board, and the boosters we finally got back in the au­ditorium.”

Pulling off the production was a triumph for all involved.

“I am incredibly proud of every student who participated in ‘You're A Good Man Charlie Brown’ this year. Students rose through the challenges of the year and kept making fantastic art,” said Pellegrino.

For her, the line "happiness is coming home again" rang true as being in the theater together certainly felt like a homecoming for she and the cast and crew. Pellegrino said that as the rehearsal pro­cess came to a close, the cast and crew then filmed the production with the help of Tewksbury Public Access.

“Again, I am so proud of the amazing students of the Theater Company. Their hard work and dedication to the theater is what made this production possible and for that they should all be celebrated!” she said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.