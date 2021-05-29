TEWKSBURY — The TMHS theater company presented their spring production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in a virtual format on Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22. The production was viewable via Broadway on Demand, a streaming service.
The family-friendly show follows Charlie Brown and the gang of Peanuts exploring different aspects of life including kite flying, baseball and suppertime. In the production, Snoopy is a tap dancing marvel while Schroeder plays the piano and Linus carries his iconic blanket.
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” is based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz with book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner. Additional dialogue provided by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
Music teacher Celeste Pellegrino was the artistic director, music director and choreographer and worked with Dave Crepeau, who managed set construction. Sound was handled by Henry Pestana and Stephen O’Hearn supervised the set and run crew.
Libby Miller was the stage director, with Gavriella Lightfield on lights, Ali Lightfield in charge of costumes and part of the run crew. Danny Franklin was on sound, Audrey Daigle was on the run crew, Madison Brown was on lights, Tommy Bishop and Caesar Barboa were also on the run crew, and Kelli Anderson was on costumes and props.
The cast for the performance was Darren Castiglione as Charlie Brown, Vanessa Waugh as Lucy Van Pelt, Meri Whelan as Sally Brown, Bella Dematos as Snoopy, Zach Sullivan as Schroeder, Liam McDermott as Linus Van Pelt, Kira Hodges as Peppermint Patty, and Maeve Knyff as Marcie.
Pellegrino said, “When the Theater Company started ‘You're A Good Man Charlie Brown,’ students auditioned and rehearsed online, similar to our earlier productions this year. As the rehearsal process progressed, we shifted to rehearsing in person, socially distanced, in our beautiful theater.”
But putting on a virtual performance during a pandemic was not without its challenges.
Student Darren Castiglione said, “There were definitely some difficulties in finding a way to stage the show so everyone stayed 6-10 feet apart, depending on whether or not we were singing,” referring to guidance for performing arts as set by the governor. “But overall, the fact that we performed with no audiences, for me at least, actually helped relieve a lot of the pressure I would feel at a ‘normal’ show, where if you make a mistake, it’s much more obvious.”
Stage manager Libby Miller said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges in all aspects of putting on a performance. The club has done an amazing job producing the shows we have this year, and adapting to new challenges. While a virtual show was completely different than anything we'd ever done before, it taught many of the crew numerous new editing skills and tricks, including how to green screen. It's unfortunate that crew has been unable to perform the majority of their normal responsibilities due to the virtual nature of the shows, but being back in person this spring was a great experience for those of us who were able to participate. Finally, being able to see the cast in rehearsals again, and returning to build and design set pieces was also exciting! Thanks to the work of the students, the executive board, and the boosters we finally got back in the auditorium.”
Pulling off the production was a triumph for all involved.
“I am incredibly proud of every student who participated in ‘You're A Good Man Charlie Brown’ this year. Students rose through the challenges of the year and kept making fantastic art,” said Pellegrino.
For her, the line "happiness is coming home again" rang true as being in the theater together certainly felt like a homecoming for she and the cast and crew. Pellegrino said that as the rehearsal process came to a close, the cast and crew then filmed the production with the help of Tewksbury Public Access.
“Again, I am so proud of the amazing students of the Theater Company. Their hard work and dedication to the theater is what made this production possible and for that they should all be celebrated!” she said.
