Fall is in the air, heralding the crisp weather and a race to pack in just a few more outdoor gatherings before it gets too cold. Whether you’re planning a harvest dinner or getting together to watch the Patriots, why not celebrate the season with a hard cider, the increasingly popular drink that encapsulates the best of fall in a can.
American cider production began in the 17th and 18th centuries with the arrival of English colonists. Early New Englanders planted apple orchards and fermented the fruit. Prohibition and the Great Depression saw a decline in American cider production as farmers and families turned to hardier subsistence farming.
Eventually, cider made a resurgence in the 1990s, and has come to define fall in New England.
Hard cider is the boozy version of the classic apple cider but tastes remarkably similar. Hard ciders usually tend to have between 4-7 percent alcohol content, about the strength of a regular beer. Health-conscious drinkers should be aware that hard ciders can be higher in sugar content due to natural fruit sugar from apples, which are pressed and fermented to make alcohol.
In fact, because hard cider is made from fermented fruit, it is legally considered a wine in some areas. However, hard cider is nearly always gluten-free; compared to barley- and wheat-based beers which may contain gluten. Those with gluten intolerance and celiac disease will find a refreshing alternative in cider.
One of the defining features of hard cider is the diversity of flavors that small batch brewing can yield. For example, 1911 Hard Cider, located at the award-winning Beak & Skiff Orchards in upstate New York, offers a range of hard cider flavors that are available for purchase across the northeast, including the Merrimack Valley.
Fall flavors, such as cranberry, cider donut, honeycrisp apple, and even candy corn, complement the season, and other fun flavors, including rosé, grapefruit, and maple bourbon, make for adventurous taste-testing. Whimsical flavors work with, rather than against, the natural apple flavors; many different brews are sorted and ranked by sweetness factor for optimal selection.
Other brewers go as far as to sell their batches by the type of apple used in the fermenting process —taste the subtle difference between a McIntosh brew and a Golden Delicious.
Hard ciders also present several exciting opportunities to go green and think about the environment while enjoying a drink. Because apples are broken up into chunks and pressed, “ugly” fruit that wouldn’t otherwise make it onto the grocery store or farmers market shelf can still be used, cutting down on food waste. In addition, more producers are moving towards selling in recyclable cans rather than bottles, circumventing the growing glass recycling crisis.
Hard cider enthusiasts like the smoothness of the drink; it’s less bubbly than a hard seltzer and has a less abrasive taste than a regular beer. Hard cider makes use of fall’s best bounty and puts an adult twist on a crisp seasonal favorite.
It’s perfect to festively pair with your Thanksgiving turkey, and light enough to go with your dessert, as well. For your next autumnal celebration, try a hard cider and salute the fruit that makes fall fun — the apple.
