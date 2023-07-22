TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury resident Jared Dussault is working hard and setting a new standard for independent music artists. Known as JDusse, Dussault works in collaboration with fellow artist Josh Hankins, aka JDot, to bring his style to many genres of music. And so far, JDusse and JDot are getting noticed.
Dussault, a 2015 graduate of North Andover High School, has always had a connection to the community. His father lived here for many years and Dussault went back and forth between Tewksbury and North Andover growing up. After attending trade school in New Hampshire, Dussault, a grounds facilities manager in Andover, met up with others who shared his passion for music.
“They saw something in me,” said Dussault, who describes himself as creative.
A recording studio session in New York and subsequent releases on digital music platforms quickly secured a loyal following.
“We started on YouTube and now release on all the major platforms through DistroKid,” a service for musicians that puts music into online stores and streaming services, according to their website.
The appeal for artists is that earnings go straight to the performer, vs. traditional recording contracts. But Dussault won’t quit his day job just yet.
“We can’t put all our chips in one basket,” he said, trying to be practical about building a business and a brand.
Featured on the June cover of Stardom101 Magazine, Dussault is humbled and appreciative of the exposure.
“We work hard to put music out. We are doing something that’s never been done before,” said Dussault referencing 52 songs in 52 weeks, a digital journey that he and JDot are undertaking this year.
Working with Clinton Sparks, a well-known producer, JDusse is appreciative of his mentoring and is heeding his advice.
“We are not looking for quick fame. We want to expose people to our work and show them all the genres — hip hop, soul, R&B, rap, Afro beats — and how we can add our style to them,” said Dussault.
Dussault’s influences include contemporary artists Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z, Curren$y, Mack Miller, and some throwbacks like Sade and Barry White. Dussault hopes to do some live local performances and expand his audience. New projects are planned, and Dussault is already working on a clothing line, assembling a live band, and is hoping for videos, acting gigs, and possibly photo shoots.
The 27 year old’s advice to young artists interested in pursuing a career in music?
“Don’t be afraid to go after something you want. Don’t let social media control your emotions, and stay true to yourself.”
Dussault can be found on Instagram @Jdusse
