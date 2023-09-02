The iconic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright is found in abundance in his home state of Wisconsin. Born in 1867, Wright is often considered the greatest architect of all time.
His designs, famous for incorporating light and nature, are referred to as Prairie Style, after the low, flat lines of the landscape of the Midwest. Wright also designed budget homes to reflect the impact of the Great Depression, called Usonian homes; these homes were considered affordable yet beautiful places to live.
Wright was commissioned to create private homes, offices, and public spaces such as churches and civic centers, almost all of which are still standing today. There are many Wright homes and buildings in Wisconsin and for fans, a Frank Lloyd Wright Trail was created in 2017 to provide travelers to Wisconsin a way to map out several of the iconic stops.
Since there are Wright designs in almost every state, other “trails” exist around the country.
On a recent visit to Milwaukee, we were lucky to secure a visit to the SC Johnson campus in nearby Racine. Considered one of the greatest industrial designs of all time, the Great Workroom of the Administration building is open to the public by appointment and is partially still in use.
As you enter the building, Wright’s compression effect is in full force; visitors enter a low-ceilinged, tight foyer which then opens into an expansive, almost cathedral-like space. The room is frozen in time with desks, chairs, and office materials in place, painted in Wright’s signature Cherokee red.
Wright’s designs were intended to be ergonomic and take advantage of natural light and air flow. The room is supported by dendriforms, fondly referred to as Lily Pads, which further reinforce Wright’s nature theme.
Another iconic building on the campus is the SC Johnson Research Tower, opened in 1950 and one of the tallest cantilever structures built. The tower was renovated in 2013 and is a time capsule of the 1950s, as if the SC Johnson scientists were just gone for the weekend.
The building is the site of several iconic American product inventions, including Raid insecticide, Off bug spray, Pledge cleaner, and Glade air freshener. The building uses glass tubing which amplified the natural light in the space — so bright in fact that the scientists working in the building had to wear sunglasses.
In downtown Milwaukee we were able to visit the Burnham Block, a collection of six American System-Built homes that were constructed and sold in 1919. These single and duplex homes were designed to be affordable and mass-produced.
The homes are occupied to this day and have been upgraded and restored to their mostly original condition. Docent-led tours are offered on Saturdays for some of the properties.
Wright believed in designing homes for low to moderate income families that were architecturally attractive and could be built in a systematic manner. Who could predict that 100 years later, Wright’s concepts would still be so sorely needed for our housing crisis today?
Other iconic Wright sights in Wisconsin include the architect’s school and retreat, Taliesin, the Unitarian Meeting House, and the Monona Terrace.
Should your travels take you to the upper mid-West, be sure to add time to visit some of the many Frank Lloyd Wright buildings to your itinerary.
