TEWKSBURY — The trial of the two suspects in connection with the October 2016 death of Tewksbury Memorial High School student Ethan Costello faces another delay.
Joseph Zagarella, 21, is charged with manslaughter, and Thomas Ogden, 54, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property.
Zagarella and Ogden were originally set to stand trial in November of 2018, but after multiple delays and continuances, the latest extension granted by Lowell Superior Court Judge Joshua Wall will set the trial back until late 2022.
The victim, Ethan Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries while in attendance at a party held at Ogden’s Belvidere residence in Lowell.
The party was held on Oct. 28, 2016 and was allegedly hosted by Ogden’s daughter and attended by a large number of underaged teens.
According to witnesses, Costello was intoxicated and accidentally bumped into Zagarella, who then allegedly reacted by slamming Costello by the neck onto the floor, causing Costello to hit his head on the concrete floor.
Costello later died from his injuries on Oct. 31, 2016 at Tufts Floating Hospital in Boston.
According to court documents that were approved by Hon. Joshua Wall on May 26, 2021, this extension will move the Pretrial Conference of this trial to Nov. 15, 2022.
Court documents also state that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many elements of the trial could not be completed by their original deadlines including elements of discovery and the completion of depositions. New deadlines for completion of discovery and depositions have been set for the middle of 2022.
The Town Crier has reached out to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office for comment, but, as of the printing of this article, has received no response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.