TEWKSBURY — High school senior Dasia Allen is having the time of her life. Allen is pursuing her dream of performing on stage, a stark transition from the quiet and shy student she describes herself as.
“I’ve really found my niche,” said Allen.
Just back from the International Presentation of Performers in Anaheim California, or iPOP, Allen competed in the monologue, commercial, singing and headshot competitions. The expo is an opportunity to perform in front of leading talent scouts, agents and management companies in the entertainment industry.
While at the event, Allen auditioned and was selected to perform in the finale showcase.
“The audition was intense and extremely competitive; only a few performers were chosen to perform in the show so I was happy to have been selected!” said Allen.
While in California, Allen met other student actors from around the world.
“Everyone was super nice and I made some great new friends,” said Allen.
Upon returning to Tewksbury, Allen was thrilled to learn that she received numerous callbacks from various talent scouts, agents, management companies, and record producers. One of the record producers is a former vocal coach on the television program American Idol. Allen had the opportunity to participate in vocal bootcamp training sessions with the coach prior to the competition, so she felt prepared.
Another surprise was hearing from The New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts. Representatives from the school attended the showcase and Allen was selected and presented with a $15,000.00 scholarship during the Awards night Gala, a formal red carpet event.
“I was completely surprised and overjoyed! I’m in the process of touring colleges and universities and have added the conservatory to my list,” said Allen.
“I’m really excited about what the future holds! I’m extremely thankful and contribute my success to my family, friends, school and community theater directors and the team of professional acting coaches,” said Allen.
Allen is grateful for her acting coach, Robert Vito, who was in the movie “Spy Kids 3.” Residents may know Allen from her singing of the national anthem at the opening of Town Meeting.
Allen has performed in school productions, including as Anna in Frozen Jr. a few years ago.
“I had the wonderful and very exciting opportunity to connect with Mr. Gregory Hildreth who starred as Olaf in Frozen the Musical on Broadway,” said Allen.
Anna was Allen’s favorite role.
And the accolades continued. Allen learned during the showcase that her headshot from North Andover photographer Ed Pedi received top recognition as a best in the competition. Allen was presented with a gold medal and her image was on the big screen during the Awards night Gala.
Not one to take a break, Allen performed in the production of SpongeBob the Musical with the North Shore Music Theatre Youth program in Beverly and will be performing in Beauty and The Beast with Peacock Players this fall in Nashua. Allen, who attends school online with Connections Academy, is up to the schedule.
When she’s not acting or studying, Allen is busy with student government and other clubs and activities. As to advice for students interested in pursuing a career in performing, Allen said, “Make the most of every moment. Don’t hold back or be afraid. Don’t get discouraged when one door closes, others will open! Also just like with sports, practicing is essential, especially doing vocal warm-ups!”
