TEWKSBURY — Last week, the Board of Selectmen and School Committee held their much-awaited joint meeting to interview candidates to fill the vacancy on the School Committee.
Following the resignation of School Committee chair Dennis Francis in July, the School Committee reviewed the courses of action to address the new vacancy on the committee: the Board of Selectmen may independently call for a special election; the School Committee can vote to request a joint meeting with the selectmen to vote to select an individual to fill the vacancy until the next town election; or the School Committee can take no action and the selectmen may make the appointment.
In the end, the committee voted to request to take joint action with the selectmen. In May 2015, the boards faced a similar issue when School Committee member Lisa Puccia resigned with 10 months remaining in her term.
Four candidates submitted their names for consideration, and were interviewed in order of application submitted. The five members of the Board of Selectmen and the four remaining members of the School Committee interviewed four applicants.
“The applications and resumes were extremely thorough,” said chair of the selectmen Jay Kelly.
Lyndsay Robinson is a lifelong resident of Tewksbury who attended Tewksbury Public Schools and Shawsheen Tech. As a student at Saint Anselm College, Robinson was a member and president of several student advocacy clubs and met with university and state officials; Robinson later attended law school at the University of New Hampshire and practices law in Manchester.
She stated that she advocates for abused and neglected children as part of her work.
“I would not be where I am today in my personal and professional career if it wasn’t for my foundation here in Tewksbury,” she said.
Patricia Sockey is also a lifelong resident who graduated from TMHS. She spoke about being inspired by her teachers at TMHS to become a teacher herself, and her students currently attend TPS.
She has degrees in education and English, has taught at various schools across New England, and currently teaches in the Centerpoint program for troubled youths at Tewksbury State Hospital.
“I believe all children have the ability, the desire, and the right to a high quality, safe education that will position them to be competitive in today’s globally competitive world,” she said.
Sockey is on the national board of English teachers and has special education certifications.
Bridget Garabedian has volunteered for the past five years in several schools in town on the Parent Advisory Committees. Garabedian spoke about introducing the first STEAM lab into the district, and has served on staff-hiring committees.
“I’m passionate about our educational system and our town; I’ve worked hard to improve the school experience for our kids and families in Tewksbury, and I now hope to participate in a bigger way... I’m active in our community and I show up to events — if I say I’m going to be somewhere, I’m there,” she said, speaking about her qualities that would serve her well on the committee, including good listening, creative thinking, and teamwork.
Scott Wilson is married to a teacher, and has two sons who attended TPS. He works at Verizon and mentioned his experience with contract negotiations. Wilson served six years as a selectman and three years on the finance committee, which he currently chairs.
“I don’t like to back away from disagreements,” he said. “That’s what we do: work through the issues, understand what’s going on, and make the best choice.”
Following the candidate statements, the board interviewed the candidates. The members asked questions on a wide range of topics, including superintendent relations, the new elementary school, budget constraints, and committee roles and responsibilities.
Each member of the two boards made a nomination, with five nominations needed to move a candidate to a vote. Keith Sullivan, John Stadtman, Jay Kelly, Brian Dick, and Annmarie Stronach all nominated Scott Wilson. Jamie Cutelis and Jayne Wellman Miller nominated Bridget Garabedian. Shannon Demos nominated Lyndsay Robinson, and Mark Kratman nominated Patty Sockey. Having achieved the required five nominations, the members then voted unanimously for Wilson.
“Both the Board of Selectmen and the School Committee were very impressed with all four applicants who represented a diverse array of experience and qualifications to serve and the decision certainly was a difficult one,” said Sullivan. “We are grateful they all applied. We would also like to thank the Board of Selectmen for their diligence throughout this process as we certainly have a lot of work to focus on. We look forward to welcoming and working with Mr. Wilson on how we can continue to move our school district forward for all our students by improving student achievement and outcomes as well as continuing the important work on the elementary school project.”
Jay Kelly added: “The candidates were awesome —Lyndsay Robinson, Patty Sockey, Bridget Garabedian, and Scott Wilson were on full display — demonstrating the commitment and passion for our kid’s success… because that’s what it’s all about. We would like to thank Lyndsay, Patty, and Bridget and congratulate Scott Wilson for being elected. I would be remiss if I didn't give a special thanks to Mr. Dennis Francis for his years of service — to our kids and our country — thank you Dennis!”
