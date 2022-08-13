Located on a spot of land only accessible through the City of Lynn, Nahant is an oasis just a stone’s throw from the City of Boston.
Managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Nahant Beach Reservation is a family-friendly destination, replete with bright, clean sand and a gradual tidal retreat. As the sand is revealed, there is no drop off; people wading yards from shore are still only up to their knees.
The waves are gentle, much to the chagrin of the surfers. The water is cold but refreshing.
Nahant means “the point,” and is attached via an isthmus to the mainland. Indigenous people fished and clammed on the island for thousands of years. Colonists used the area to graze livestock safely away from predators.
A hotel built in 1858 welcomed vacationers until the state acquired the land in 1900 to preserve it for the enjoyment of all. Fun fact: Nahant is the smallest municipality in the state with just one square mile of land area.
A 1.5 mile paved walking path along Long Beach runs the length of the parking lot, shared by bikers, walkers and runners. Beach rose hips, American Beach Grass, and bayberry line the path and create a natural buffer between the parking lot and the ocean. Migratory Piping Plovers nest in the dunes, and the area is also a habitat for Least Terns and Common Terns.
The area is designated as a Priority Habitat for Rare Species conservation. Common Eiders, Great Black-backed, Herring and Ring-billed Gulls are here year round. Other birds visit in winter such as Bufflehead, White-winged Scoter, Brant, Great Cormorants and Common Loon.
16 accessible beach paths have walkway mats that make the transition safe for all. The sand is hard packed and makes walking easy. Shells and stones are everywhere, a guarantee for hours of exploration by young and old alike.
There are several bath houses and porta pottys reasonably spaced, and the property is clean and well maintained. Parking can be at a premium with 900 spaces available, it fills up quickly on a weekend.
As a Mass state park, the entry fee is $10, or visitors can reserve a DCR pass from their local library. And if you have the chance to drive into the Town of Nahant after your day at the beach, you may catch the kite surfers airborne off of Doggie Beach at low tide. It’s an incredible sight!
