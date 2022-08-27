TEWKSBURY — Polio has reemerged in the United States, having been recently confirmed in New York state, and detected in wastewater samples in New York City as of Aug. 10, indicating additional presence of the virus.
“The current cases are primarily occurring in communities with vaccination rates very much lower than other places in the US,” according to Tewksbury Public Health Museum president and former state epidemiologist, Dr. Al DeMaria.
The young adult who was diagnosed with the disease was not vaccinated against polio and has suffered permanent paralysis, according to New York State health officials. Polio can spread silently, with no symptoms in many cases, causing great concern among public health officials.
According to the New York health department report, the patient had not travelled internationally, hence the concern of a chain of transmission already occurring in the state.
Polioviruses infect the gut and cause fever, gastroenteritis, fatigue, and can get from the gut to the nervous system causing meningitis and nerve damage leading to paralysis.
However, this more serious effect only occurs in one in 300 to one in 1,000 infections. So, for every case of paralysis, there are hundreds to thousands of infections in the community.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are a wide range of symptoms that can occur from infection, from sore throat all the way through to the most devastating paralysis. The Word Health Organization describes poliomyelitis as “a highly infectious disease,” primarily spread through “person-to-person contact,” but also through the fecal-oral means, or through contaminated food or water.
Droplets from sneezing or coughing can spread the virus, or touching something that has droplets or fecal matter and then touching one’s mouth can transmit infection. Recommendations from the CDC are to vaccinate, and also to wash one’s hands.
Polio can be stopped, according to public health officials, and two of three strains of the virus have been declared eradicated. A global vaccine initiative adopted in 1988 by the World Health Assembly’s Global Polio Eradication Initiative has proven effective worldwide, a partnership with countries, and organizations such as Rotary International.
According to DeMaria, the strain that is causing cases in the US and around the world is a vaccine strain of poliovirus 2 (there are three polioviruses) that went rogue. The rogue strain is called a “revertant,” a virus that can cause infection outside the gut.
The “wild type” of poliovirus 2 has been eradicated, as has wild type poliovirus 3. All cases identified recently are type 1 or revertant vaccine virus type 2, according to DeMaria.
De Maria went on to explain, “The oral vaccine blocks infection of the gut in the first place by infecting with a tamed virus and causing an immune response, and the injectable vaccine stimulates antibodies that block the virus from getting to the nervous system even if it infects the gut.”
Early vaccines were developed by Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin, game changers in the rapid distribution of the vaccine globally.
Public Health Museum board member Dr. Louis Fazen shared his personal perspective.
“I was one of five children in our family born before the Polio vaccine was available in 1955. We were imbued with the fear of polio each summer and consequently removed from most public facilities. Penicillin and sulfa drugs were working wonders but not for polio. Without any specific treatment we maintained our distance from other children. Fear was the driving force for those summers.”
Tewksbury’s Public Health Museum has an iron lung on display, which was used to treat people who suffered from polio.
“The iron lung would still be used today if we didn’t have effective vaccines for polio, since it is a safer way for artificial respiration than positive pressure through a tube in the airway,” said DeMaria. “The iron lung was phased out because vaccine worked. There were still people who had polio before vaccine, who did not regain enough strength to breathe on their own and thus were in iron lungs for decades. There is still no treatment per se for polio, only physical therapy.”
