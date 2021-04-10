TEWKSBURY — After a year that defies all description, Shannon Sullivan is ready to go as Tewksbury’s new Health Director. Succeeding Susan Sawyer, who retired in January, Sullivan had been side by side with Sawyer through some challenging department and community issues since 2016 and feels well prepared.
A 2009 graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School, Sullivan is excited to be working in her own community. She became interested in a career in public health through a family member and investigated several avenues before settling on community health, earning a BA in science from the University of Massachusetts.
Sullivan now oversees the town sanitarian, town nurse and an administrator.
The pandemic slammed the small department in early 2020 as infection cases rapidly rose and state and CDC guidance changed several times per day. Sullivan said that the whole focus of the department had to shift to COVID-19, leaving many responsibilities such as inspections by the wayside.
“We had to hire extra nurses to help track and manage the surge,” Sullivan said.
The department still spends much time investigating mask violations and travel order complaints and managing contact tracing. The department had planned for vaccine distribution but local vaccine distribution was cancelled by the state just as the department was about to have its event.
While part of the job of the health department is enforcement-based and making sure businesses and homeowners are in line with state and local regulations, Sullivan also believes education and working with people in a compassionate and understanding manner pays off.
“I try to always be reasonable,” she shared. “People have many stresses, and I want to work with them to resolve compliance issues,” referring to cases of hoarding and animal management that the department encounters on an ever-increasing basis.
Sullivan said that the updated Keeping of Animals regulations have been very successful, noting that the department issued its first permit for the keeping of ducks.
“People have responded enthusiastically,” Sullivan said, explaining that the department works along side the Animal Control Officers for inspection of sites.
With respect to restaurant compliance, the department is also looking to hire a consultant to help with the backlog.
“Some restaurants have been closed and need inspections to reopen; some we just haven’t be able to get to yet,” she said.
Sullivan oversees the school cafeterias as well and compliments the food service workers.
“They have the cleanest kitchens in town,” Sullivan often tells them.
Sullivan is supportive of outdoor dining and she is pleased that provisions are in place for that. As far as other areas of jurisdiction, the Health Department handles beaver issues, home inspections for rodents, will be updating its body art regulations, conducts hotel and pool inspections, and often is called upon to address neighbor complaints of a messy yard or other nuisance.
The department can advise residents about the handling of needles, disposal of medicines and other issues as well.
“It’s never boring,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan encourages anyone with questions or concerns about public health issues to contact her at ssullivan@tewksbury-ma.gov or call the department at 978-640-4470.
