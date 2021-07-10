As COVID restrictions are lifted, people are venturing out, albeit with caution, to return to activities and travel in a much freer manner. Our first visit to a museum since March of 2020 was the Philadelphia Museum of Art, located in a beautiful park in the City of Brotherly Love.
Part of a longer road trip to see family and friends, the stop in Philly at the museum was in part to see the iconic statue of Rocky Balboa, the character made famous by Sylvester Stallone in the movie Rocky, and to visit the temple-like steps he ascended in the film.
Tourists line up to snap selfies and enjoy the wide open, landscaped plaza and garden rotary in front of the building. It’s a scene reminiscent of the bustle in front of Buckingham Palace, less the double decker buses.
The limestone structure was opened in 1928 and was recently renovated by famed architect Frank Gehry as part of a 10-year plan. The grand halls and serene color scheme were a soothing contrast to the extreme heat and tourist activity outdoors. With only a short time to visit, we sought to view iconic paintings and see the arms and armor collection.
While Boston’s Museum of Fine Art has an extensive collection of masterworks, so, too, does the PMA, including Degas, Cezanne, Renoir, and Monet. Looking at these paintings, the colors seemed brighter; the strokes more purposeful.
Perhaps the hiatus from visiting galleries during the pandemic created this sensation, but it was invigorating and almost reassuring to be able to browse paintings again. If you have limited time to visit, the museum offers a list of 10 must-see works on view spanning a wide range of styles, eras, and cultures, from a full-size Japanese teahouse and garden to Picasso’s “Three Musicians.”
Visitors are greeted by an Augustus Saint-Gaudens statue of Diana in the Great Stair Hall, a giant space which leads to hallways and a host of galleries. The golden sculpture of the Roman goddess used to be the weathervane on the top of the original Madison Square Garden in New York City and was rescued by the museum.
As an aside, there is a Saint-Gaudens National Historic Park in New Hampshire which is also a nice place to visit.
The arms and armor gallery has a rare example of armor for horses as well as suits for children. The swords, axes and other weapons are displayed in a vaulting gallery which leaves one wondering how all of these armaments could possibly have been maneuvered while wearing suits of metal. Some of these items date back to the 1400s and are considered fine examples of the period.
Seeing Sunflowers by Vincent Van Gogh, works by Marcel Duchamp, full rooms from several periods in American history, and the giant Alexander Calder moving sculpture overhead all made for a satisfying tour of the Philadelphia Art Museum.
There is more to explore in the outdoor sculpture park and grounds, as well as the nearby Azalea Garden and Boathouse Row.
Entry tickets are good for two days at the museum, and may also be used at the nearby Rodin Museum, the largest collection of sculpture from Auguste Rodin.
Check the museum hours before you go, as the museum is closed Tuesday-Thursday each week. If you happen to be in the area, take time out to visit the PMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.