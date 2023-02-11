Recycling plastic is an important way to reduce waste in landfills and keep the environment clean. Recycling helps to reduce the solid waste stream and helps to trim municipal waste costs.
However, the topic of black plastic has come up again as more and more people are learning that black plastic, often used in restaurant take out containers, is surprisingly not welcomed in the recycling story. It seems confusing; the containers are typically sturdy, and many people use them repeatedly for storage. Why can’t they go on to another recycled life?
The answer is in the color. Black plastic is problematic in recycling sorting facilities because the infrared sorters are not able to detect the black material, which absorbs the red sorting beam, and as such, pieces cannot efficiently be separated. Further, there is not a strong market for black plastic since it cannot be recycled into other colors of plastic the way its clear or white counterparts can.
According to industry information, black plastic is made from scraps of other plastics that have been recycled, such as waste electronic and electrical equipment. This has raised concerns by researchers who note that microwaving in black plastic — or any plastic — can release chemicals into food. Known endocrine disruptors, Bisphenol A or BPA, and phthalates, are additives in plastics containers.
These substances create the rigidity and flexibility of the containers. According to the World Health Organization, microwaving in plastic is not recommended as compounds leach out of the plastic and are transferred to the food.
While it is true that containers are marked “microwave safe,” this marking means the container won’t melt. The American Academy of Pediatrics in 2018 called for families to limit their use of plastic food containers. This extends to microwaving Styrofoam cups and paper coffee cups. Concerns even extend to black hot beverage lids.
Many restaurants are looking to more ecofriendly takeout containers as a way to reduce waste. Some restaurants are using glass containers that customers can return time and time again. Others are using paperboard and compostable containers, eliminating both black plastic and polystyrene from the equation.
According to MassDEP, technology is being developed to watermark black plastics so they can be identified, but that technology is not available for the nine Material Recovery Facilities in Massachusetts.
Further, according to Brooke Nash of MassDEP, the decision to use the technology will be left with the individual recycling facilities as to whether or not to use it based on the value proposition of recovering black plastic in the first place.
So, for now, the decision rests with the consumer as to purchasing products that are packaged in black plastic, or at a minimum, transferring items to glass before reheating. When use of the product is done, throw the black container in the trash, or maybe find a non-food use for it in your home, such as drawer or shelving organizers.
The clear plastic lids ARE recyclable and should be rinsed and any labels removed before placing in your recycling toter.
For more information visit recyclesmartma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.