TEWKSBURY — It’s been a few months and Pera Mediterranean Grill, in the old Skewer’s location at 1060 Main St., is carving out a name for itself with the lunch and dinner crowd. The restaurant is owned and operated by Emrah Aslan, former owner of Salem’s Paprika Grill.
Serving Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, the restaurant focuses on fresh, authentic dishes and friendly service. The restaurant’s trolley logo pays tribute to the neighborhood of Pera, located in Istanbul, Turkey, Aslan’s homeland. Aslan trained as a chef in Turkey, and comes from a family with a culinary arts tradition.
When asked how Tewksbury came to be chosen, Aslan said, “We were looking for an empty space that is closer to our home that we could open and we stumbled upon Tewksbury and thought that it would be a good place for us to settle down. After a few visits to Tewksbury, we really like the location and the people. People here are very nice and supportive of one another.”
The fast casual format is eat-in or take-out. White subway tiles, and a wall-length mural depicting landmarks of Istanbul and Ankara welcomes customers.
The restaurant fills a vacant storefront in the town center. According to Town Planner Alexandra Lowder, “We started working closely with the owners of Pera Grill in January of this year. The space had been gutted, so we knew they had a long road ahead to bring the place up to code. They worked with their engineers and town staff to develop code compliant plans and were granted building permits on May 6. Despite some material delays, they received their final inspection on Aug. 3, and had a soft opening the following week. It has been great to see a vibrant business bring new life to a once vacant property on Main Street, and I hope we see more of it.”
The menu has options for meat lovers and non-meat eaters alike.
“We are a family-owned restaurant and we prepare all of our food in house and fresh daily such as our most popular protein, chicken gyro meat. We marinate the meat overnight and then it gets put on the rotisserie spit the next morning,” said Aslan.
When asked about the contrast of Tewksbury to Salem, Aslan responded, “We found that when we were in Salem, we were getting more tourists especially during the summer and during the month of October (Halloween) while in Tewksbury we are getting more family-oriented customers. As for food wise, people in Salem love vegetarian options such as falafel, appetizers and grape leaves but here in Tewksbury, we find that people order more Chicken Shish Kebab, Chicken Gyro, Falafel, and burgers.”
Some of the dishes served at Pera are in the build-your-own style, where customers select a base of rice or salad or pita, then choose a protein of chicken, beef, lamb, or falafel, and then add on vegetables and condiments such as pickled onions, hummus, tahini, olives, feta, and more. Several dishes are gluten-free and vegan. Chicken lemon soup and lentil soup just came on the menu as the colder weather sets in.
Aslan said he is also looking for daytime help and encourages people to apply. The restaurant’s website is peragrill.square.site.
