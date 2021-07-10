Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Al­though last week’s Com­munity Market was cancelled due to rain, this week’s market offers a wide variety of vendors, appealing to many different interests. Among the food vendors in attendance this week will be Mill City Cheesemong­ers, a woman-owned specialty cheese shop based in Lowell.

Located on Merrimack Street, Mill City Cheese­mongers offers cheese classes, private events, catering, and a large selection of artisan chee­ses and accompaniments. Classes have currently have been offered online, through the Lowell Cu­linary Collaborative. Al­so as part of the Colla­borative, they have partnered with another frequent vendor at the Tewks­bury Community Market, Sweet Lydia’s, to support other women-owned businesses as they offer handmade foods and natural, organic wines.

In determining which products to carry in their store, Mill City Cheese­mongers emphasizes good, ethical agricultural practice. As part of this, animal welfare, sustainable agriculture, and environmental stewardship are prioritized.

Additionally, Mill City Cheesemongers focuses on community service, do­nating a percentage of their revenue to organizations committed to promote better access to food and empowerment for girls, women, and the LGBTQ community within the city of Lowell.

Organizations they do­nated to in 2020 include the Urban Agriculture Pro­gram at UMass Low­ell’s Office of Sustaina­bi­lity, New Entry Sustain­able Farming Project, Girls Inc., Mill City Grows, and the Massachusetts Cheese Guild.

To learn more about Mill City Cheesemon­gers, visit their website https://www.millcitycheese.com. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @millcitycheesemongers, or directly contacted through email at info@millcitycheese.com.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 16. With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market updates, visit the Tewks­bury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

