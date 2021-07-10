TEWKSBURY — Although last week’s Community Market was cancelled due to rain, this week’s market offers a wide variety of vendors, appealing to many different interests. Among the food vendors in attendance this week will be Mill City Cheesemongers, a woman-owned specialty cheese shop based in Lowell.
Located on Merrimack Street, Mill City Cheesemongers offers cheese classes, private events, catering, and a large selection of artisan cheeses and accompaniments. Classes have currently have been offered online, through the Lowell Culinary Collaborative. Also as part of the Collaborative, they have partnered with another frequent vendor at the Tewksbury Community Market, Sweet Lydia’s, to support other women-owned businesses as they offer handmade foods and natural, organic wines.
In determining which products to carry in their store, Mill City Cheesemongers emphasizes good, ethical agricultural practice. As part of this, animal welfare, sustainable agriculture, and environmental stewardship are prioritized.
Additionally, Mill City Cheesemongers focuses on community service, donating a percentage of their revenue to organizations committed to promote better access to food and empowerment for girls, women, and the LGBTQ community within the city of Lowell.
Organizations they donated to in 2020 include the Urban Agriculture Program at UMass Lowell’s Office of Sustainability, New Entry Sustainable Farming Project, Girls Inc., Mill City Grows, and the Massachusetts Cheese Guild.
To learn more about Mill City Cheesemongers, visit their website https://www.millcitycheese.com. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @millcitycheesemongers, or directly contacted through email at info@millcitycheese.com.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 16. With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
