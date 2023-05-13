A variety of plants will be available for sale at the annual Garden Club Plant Sale

A variety of plants will be available for sale at the annual Garden Club Plant Sale, Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the library. (Paige Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Garden Club is getting ready for its an­nual plant sale on the grounds of the Tewksbury Public Library on Satur­day, May 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Co-chairs Debbie Ad­ams and Tammy Min­isteri are excited to bring the event to the community.

“Our members bring plants from their own gardens for the community to buy,” said Ministeri.

Among the variety of curated plants typically available are hostas, day lilies, iris, and more.

“We will also have a va­riety of houseplants for sale,” said Ministeri.

Plants for all garden types will be available, including sun, shade, and part sun/part shade. Ac­cording to Ministeri, plants will be labeled with their habit, including height and color. Peren­nials and annuals will be for sale and members have been encouraged to supply pictures of what the plant will look like in bloom.

“Some of the plants will not be in bloom yet so we want people to know what to expect when they plant them in their yards.”

There will be potted herbs for sale and veget­able starts. Ministeri said people are encouraged to bring a food pan­try donation to the event as well. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment.

As part of the event, the Friends of the Tewks­bury Public Library will be holding their basket raffle inside the library. The Friends, who support multiple programs for the Tewksbury Public Library, will have baskets donated by both the members of the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library and members of the Tewksbury Garden Club.

Friends president Mary Ann Taylor hopes people will stop in and say hello and take a chance on winning a basket.

There will be other ac­tivities such as a children’s table with bean planting and free facepainting. Cash donations will be accepted and all proceeds go to fund outreach activities.

The Tewksbury Garden club provides garden the­rapy at Blaire House, a nursing, rehab, and as­sisted living facility, and funds a scholarship for a graduating TMHS senior as well as funding Arbor Day activities.

The Tewksbury Garden Club is over 50 years old and has been serving the community by maintaining plantings and gardens throughout the com­munity such as the town center gazebo, Muster Park, and the plantings at the public library. The group is always looking for new members. The public is welcome to at­tend any of their meetings on the second Wed­nesday of the month at the senior center at 7 p.m.

Ministeri said that any leftover plants are donated to the Friends of the Manchester Animal Shel­ter plant sale, a shelter in New Hampshire that raises money through their own plant sale to benefiting homeless and surrendered animals.

To contact the Garden Club, email tewksburygardenclub@gmail.com.

