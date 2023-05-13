TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Garden Club is getting ready for its annual plant sale on the grounds of the Tewksbury Public Library on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Co-chairs Debbie Adams and Tammy Ministeri are excited to bring the event to the community.
“Our members bring plants from their own gardens for the community to buy,” said Ministeri.
Among the variety of curated plants typically available are hostas, day lilies, iris, and more.
“We will also have a variety of houseplants for sale,” said Ministeri.
Plants for all garden types will be available, including sun, shade, and part sun/part shade. According to Ministeri, plants will be labeled with their habit, including height and color. Perennials and annuals will be for sale and members have been encouraged to supply pictures of what the plant will look like in bloom.
“Some of the plants will not be in bloom yet so we want people to know what to expect when they plant them in their yards.”
There will be potted herbs for sale and vegetable starts. Ministeri said people are encouraged to bring a food pantry donation to the event as well. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment.
As part of the event, the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library will be holding their basket raffle inside the library. The Friends, who support multiple programs for the Tewksbury Public Library, will have baskets donated by both the members of the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library and members of the Tewksbury Garden Club.
Friends president Mary Ann Taylor hopes people will stop in and say hello and take a chance on winning a basket.
There will be other activities such as a children’s table with bean planting and free facepainting. Cash donations will be accepted and all proceeds go to fund outreach activities.
The Tewksbury Garden club provides garden therapy at Blaire House, a nursing, rehab, and assisted living facility, and funds a scholarship for a graduating TMHS senior as well as funding Arbor Day activities.
The Tewksbury Garden Club is over 50 years old and has been serving the community by maintaining plantings and gardens throughout the community such as the town center gazebo, Muster Park, and the plantings at the public library. The group is always looking for new members. The public is welcome to attend any of their meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at the senior center at 7 p.m.
Ministeri said that any leftover plants are donated to the Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter plant sale, a shelter in New Hampshire that raises money through their own plant sale to benefiting homeless and surrendered animals.
To contact the Garden Club, email tewksburygardenclub@gmail.com.
