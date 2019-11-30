Taste of Tewksbury host Joan Unger

Taste of Tewksbury host Joan Unger testified at the telemedia ascertainment hearing during the recent selectboard meeting. Unger advocated for the PEG (public, education and government) operation and encouraged the hiring of a program director and would like to see more town groups involved. (Rosalyn Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — At the Nov. 19 meeting of the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen, State Repre­sentative David Robert­son came before the board to discuss House Bill 3976 which addresses sewage overflow into public waterways. Rob­ertson sits on the Joint Committee on Environ­ment, Natural Resour­ces, and Agriculture and stated that the bill has wide support.

The bill is designed to address more compre­ssed rainfall events which are altering the way sewage overflow is being handled. Putting in place “certain require­ments and procedures to notify the public of sew­age discharges into the waters of the commonwealth... necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health” is an effort to inform residents and municipalities when a discharge event occurs.

In a combined sewage system, raw wastewater and stormwater use the same pipes, and in high volume rainfall events, pipes can overflow into public waterways. Rob­ertson explained that the ultimate goal of the bill is to notify residents when this event occurs to discourage recreational use of public waters to limit exposure to raw wastewater. The bill is currently moving through the legislature.

The board approved an application for the 99 Res­taurant for a change of of­ficers/directors and change of beneficial interest.

The board held a re­quir­ed ascertainment hear­ing for the PEG public access programming via Verizon cable. The hearings re­view the performance of the cable television operator during its current li­cense term and receive testimony on future cable-related needs and interests of the Tewksbury community.

Tewksbury Telemedia di­rector Brian Dorrington and operations manager Jason Marshall appeared before the board to present a five-year capital plan for the telemedia department, highlighting the growth of the year-old department.

“We’ve filmed over 90 gov­ernment meetings... and over 40 library programs. This Thanksgiving Day football game will be our 13th sporting event that we’ve filmed, and we’ve al­so filmed over 30 community and school events, in­cluding Ice Cream with a Cop, Impact of Underage Drinking, Line of March, How to Keep Your Children Safe Online, Bike Rodeo, Na­tional Honor Society, and of course, everyone’s fa­vor­ite show, Taste of Tewks­­bury,” said Dorring­ton.

The department’s You­Tube channel has had 18,000 views in the past year. Dorrington also outlined upgrades to the town’s telemedia infrastructure. Testimonials were submitted into the record by Tewksbury Pub­lic Library’s programming librarian Robert Hayes, former TMHS telemedia member Cam Smith, and active community mem­ber Jerry Se­lissen.

Additionally, residents were given the opportunity to speak. Joan Unger, host of Taste of Tewks­bury, praised the department’s work and suggested in­creasing local outreach by hiring a programming director and creating an advisory board. TMHS sophomore Andrew Della Piana is a production as­sistant and play-by-play caller for varsity basketball and football.

“I just want to thank Brian and Jason for all the great work they’ve done for me and for giving me an opportunity to start doing sports broadcasting,” he said. “That’s what I want to do in life, and they’ve just done a great job in helping me work towards that goal, and hopefully I can make that a reality one day.”

The board closed the public hearing, but the period for resident comment remains open and opportunities for public participation will continue. The board wants to explore restarting the Cable Advisory Commit­tee with a new mandate to explore the needs of local access and the telemedia department.

The board authorized a National Grid pole petition between Greenhouse Road and Livingston Street.

The board wished everyone a happy Thanks­giving.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.