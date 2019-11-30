TEWKSBURY — At the Nov. 19 meeting of the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen, State Representative David Robertson came before the board to discuss House Bill 3976 which addresses sewage overflow into public waterways. Robertson sits on the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture and stated that the bill has wide support.
The bill is designed to address more compressed rainfall events which are altering the way sewage overflow is being handled. Putting in place “certain requirements and procedures to notify the public of sewage discharges into the waters of the commonwealth... necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health” is an effort to inform residents and municipalities when a discharge event occurs.
In a combined sewage system, raw wastewater and stormwater use the same pipes, and in high volume rainfall events, pipes can overflow into public waterways. Robertson explained that the ultimate goal of the bill is to notify residents when this event occurs to discourage recreational use of public waters to limit exposure to raw wastewater. The bill is currently moving through the legislature.
The board approved an application for the 99 Restaurant for a change of officers/directors and change of beneficial interest.
The board held a required ascertainment hearing for the PEG public access programming via Verizon cable. The hearings review the performance of the cable television operator during its current license term and receive testimony on future cable-related needs and interests of the Tewksbury community.
Tewksbury Telemedia director Brian Dorrington and operations manager Jason Marshall appeared before the board to present a five-year capital plan for the telemedia department, highlighting the growth of the year-old department.
“We’ve filmed over 90 government meetings... and over 40 library programs. This Thanksgiving Day football game will be our 13th sporting event that we’ve filmed, and we’ve also filmed over 30 community and school events, including Ice Cream with a Cop, Impact of Underage Drinking, Line of March, How to Keep Your Children Safe Online, Bike Rodeo, National Honor Society, and of course, everyone’s favorite show, Taste of Tewksbury,” said Dorrington.
The department’s YouTube channel has had 18,000 views in the past year. Dorrington also outlined upgrades to the town’s telemedia infrastructure. Testimonials were submitted into the record by Tewksbury Public Library’s programming librarian Robert Hayes, former TMHS telemedia member Cam Smith, and active community member Jerry Selissen.
Additionally, residents were given the opportunity to speak. Joan Unger, host of Taste of Tewksbury, praised the department’s work and suggested increasing local outreach by hiring a programming director and creating an advisory board. TMHS sophomore Andrew Della Piana is a production assistant and play-by-play caller for varsity basketball and football.
“I just want to thank Brian and Jason for all the great work they’ve done for me and for giving me an opportunity to start doing sports broadcasting,” he said. “That’s what I want to do in life, and they’ve just done a great job in helping me work towards that goal, and hopefully I can make that a reality one day.”
The board closed the public hearing, but the period for resident comment remains open and opportunities for public participation will continue. The board wants to explore restarting the Cable Advisory Committee with a new mandate to explore the needs of local access and the telemedia department.
The board authorized a National Grid pole petition between Greenhouse Road and Livingston Street.
The board wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2019.
