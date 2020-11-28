The one night of the year that my refrigerator always seems to be filled to capacity is Thanksgiving night. It doesn’t matter how much food has been consumed during the day, there always seems to be more food leftover than there was at the original meal.
A few days after packing the refrigerator with leftovers, comes the inevitable question, “Is this still OK to eat?”
The answer to this question will depend on how you handle your leftovers after your initial dinner is over.
Bacteria can grow on warm, prepared foods quickly, so you will want to put away your leftovers in a timely fashion.
Leftovers should be wrapped in foil or plastic wrap, or stored in air tight containers, then refrigerated within two hours of serving for optimum freshness. Contrary to some beliefs, it is safer to refrigerate warm food than to leave it out to “cool.”
Once in the refrigerator, how long leftovers will last depends on what type of food it is.
If you are like me, you alway cook a turkey that is much larger than you actually need, providing you with a lot of leftover turkey.
According to foodsafety.gov, a government website regarding food safety information, poultry will last in the refrigerator three to four days.
Be sure to remove meat from the bone before you store it, as the turkey will take longer to cool on the bone, making it more likely that bacteria will be able to grow on it.
Turkey will also freeze very well for future use. For maximum flavor and tenderness, freeze turkey after clearing away from the Thanksgiving day table. If you wait two or three days later, you are forfeiting texture and flavor. Once frozen, turkey will last in the freezer for up to six months.
For those non-conformist that prefer ham instead of turkey, a spiral cut ham will last three to four days in the refrigerator, and country ham will last about a week. Ham can also be easily frozen, and will last up to two months.
Potato dishes, including mashed, scalloped, au gratin, and sweet potato will last three to four days refrigerated. Most potato dishes require the addition of butter, cream or milk, which can spoil rapidly when unrefrigerated, so be sure to put them away as soon as dinner is over.
Most potato dishes also freeze well for up to 10 months. However, never freeze extra raw potatoes, as they will not recover properly once frozen.
Stuffing, dressing and gravy will last three to four days in the refrigerator or up to a month in the freezer.
It is best to remove all of the stuffing from the bird when you are getting ready to serve, as the bird carcass can be a breeding ground for harmful bacteria growth.
Cranberry sauce, homemade or from a can, will last up to two weeks in the refrigerator, but it is not recommended to freeze.
For your favorite casserole dishes such as green bean, corn pudding, or mac and cheese, three to five days is their refrigerator shelf life. The same goes for other vegetable side dishes like squash, collard greens, and turnip. Most of these non-meat side dishes will also last 10 to 12 months in the freezer.
Breads and rolls can be stored right in the pantry. Crusty breads will stay fresh for about one day, and other breads will last three to four days.
All breads can be easily go in the freezer and last up to three months; however, refrigerating bread will not make them last longer and will dry out the bread.
Often, everyone is so full from the meal that you don’t even cut into all the pies you may have served.
Worrying about pie going bad before it gets eaten is not a problem in my home, but for those with self control, pumpkin, pecan, and chocolate pies will keep three to four days in the refrigerator.
Uncut fruit pies can safely sit out on the counter for two days. After cutting, loosely wrap in foil and refrigerator for two to four days.
If you have too many pies, consider freezing any of these types of pies for future use. Frozen pies will last up to three months, allowing you to save a little time and money by saving them for the Christmas holiday.
Custard and chiffon pies can be refrigerated for three to four days, but will not freeze well.
Unfrosted cakes and cookies will last in the pantry for two to three days, or up to a week in the refrigerator.
Cakes and pastries with frosting or dairy based fillings should be refrigerated immediately.
All of these baked goodies will freeze nicely when properly wrapped in an airtight container for up to three months.
If your guest list this year was smaller than usual, you may find yourself with an extreme amount of leftovers. Consider making one or two “leftover casseroles” that can easily be frozen for later use.
Mix leftover, chopped turkey with any leftover vegetable (peas, carrots, beans, ect) and two tablespoons of mayonnaise.
In a baking dish, layer leftover stuffing, turkey mixture, and leftover mashed potatoes. Top with shredded cheddar and bake at 375 degrees for 30 mins. This casserole is great for a quick work week dinner.
Proper storage of all your holiday leftovers not only makes sense for your health and well being, but it also makes economic sense, as you will have less food waste.
Re-using leftovers can save you valuable time, energy, and money. These are three things we could all use more of in the upcoming holiday season!
