As we all try to become more aware of our impact on the environment, we diligently recycle, reduce our carbon footprint, and strive to become more sustainable. We carry reusable bags, put paper in our toters, and shut off our lights when no one in is the room. But how are we doing with food waste?
According to several agencies, food is the largest component of our trash in the United States. The USDA and EPA have set a food loss and waste reduction goal of 50 percent by the year 2030. So, what is food waste and why is it important?
Commercial food waste, combined with household waste, has an economic and environmental impact. Not only is food waste heavy, it is often unnecessary and could have more positive economic impacts than rotting or filling up our landfills. In fact, Massachusetts has the first in the country commercial food waste ban in place, instituting it in 2014 for all businesses that generate over one ton of food waste materials per week.
Companies are tasked with finding alternate ways to handle their food and scraps such as donating unused but usable foods, creating more accurate sell-by dates, and diverting food waste to compost, animal feed, or anaerobic digestion to produce fuel or fertilizer.
But how does my own kitchen waste compare with the likes of a fish processing plant or the central salad prep at the local grocery chain? Americans throw away almost one-third of their food, on average, primarily in the form of uneaten or spoiled material. Exercising care to only buy what you will eat, plan meals ahead, check labels carefully, and freeze food before it goes bad are just simple suggestions.
Impulse buys end up being expensive if tossed. Remember, too, that the date on foods is just the “Sell By” date, a date after which an item cannot be on a store shelf. This does not mean it is spoiled or inedible or unsafe on that date. Sell by and enjoy by dates are often random and are set by manufacturers for the dates consumers can expect maximum enjoyment of a product. This confusion can lead to food being discarded far earlier than necessary.
The FDA actually only requires true expiration dates on infant formula. The best way to check is to look and sniff an item. The FDA is trying to get the food industry to standardize on a “best if used by date” as a way to combat food waste.
Within the home there are uses as well which can keep waste down. Composting is a great way to use up kitchen scraps and turn them into “black gold;” nutrient rich soil for your garden. Many cities and towns offer compost bins for your yard at a reduced price, and there are curbside compost services which take your scraps and then return to you composted material for your garden.
There are also many ways to save food; that wilting celery and tiny cube of cheese can be frozen and used in soup, or better yet, chop the end off of the celery and parsley and put them in a glass of water and watch them come back to life. Chicken or beef bones can be simmered in a crock pot to extract a rich broth. The last heel of bread or hardened baguette can be toasted and crushed in a food processor to make breadcrumbs, and that last spoon of tomato paste or coconut milk can be frozen in an ice tray for another time.
Soft fruit or wilted greens can be excellent additions to a smoothie. Freeze brown bananas for banana bread. Saute those beet greens with some bacon and onion. If one thinks about the time invested in shopping, storing and preparing food, it makes every sense to find ways to make that investment go farther.
And if your food must absolutely be discarded, dispose of it in a way that has the least impact on the environment.
