There is something magical about the month of December in the City of Boston. Twinkling lights and decorated trees among the backdrop of the skyline is truly a sight to see.
Cue the snow flurries and ice skates, and Boston instantly becomes a winter wonderland.
For the city version of a Currier and Ives moment, Mother Nature has cooperated by adding a fresh coating of snow to the city this past weekend, and this season the City of Boston has added to the winter wonderland fantasy by offering multiple outdoor skating facilities just in time for the holidays.
For that perfect experience of skating among the city lights, visit the Rink at 401 Park.
The Rink at 401 Park in Fenway is returning for a second season of winter fun. With just one lap around the twinkle-light adorned ice, you will be filled with holiday spirit.
But be warned, Jack Frost will definitely be nipping at your nose, so be sure to dress in warm layers.
The Rink at 401 is open to the public Monday through Friday 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skating is $10 per person, and skate rentals are available at $7 per person. Senior and student discounts are offered on the cost of tickets and rentals.
Keep in mind tickets are required and can be purchased on site or in advance at www.401park.com/icerink.
Weekends can be crowded, so advance ticket purchase is recommended.
Fenway is excited to announce a new partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation and Score Boston Hockey. With the support of these two organizations, the Rink at 401 Park will be used to provide access and opportunity for the children of Boston and surrounding communities to be introduced to the sport of ice hockey.
For a true Boston winter tradition, you must experience a skate in the heart of the city at Boston Common.
The City of Boston in conjunction with the Skate Club of Boston is happy to announce the 26 season of Skating on Frog Pond, located in Boston Common.
Like the Rink at 401, Frog Pond offers open skate time and skate rentals among the lighted trees of the common, nestled within the city skyline.
Frog Pond rink is open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Mondays 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Frog Pond also hosts College Night every Tuesday evening offering half off ticket prices to anyone with a valid student ID.
Check their website www.bostonfrogpond.com for information on admission, skate rentals and other services.
This year, the City of Boston is also offering FREE public skating at six different locations throughout the city.
In a statement released by Gov. Baker’s Administration, it was announced that the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will open state managed ice rinks for free public skating throughout the winter season.
This free skating program is run through the agency’s Universal Access Program, enabling people of all abilities the opportunity to experience programs, like ice skating, through the state's park system.
Both the Rink at 401 Park and Frog Pond, as well as skating sites offered by the DCR, will be open for skating throughout the winter season, which in New England could mean until March or early April, depending upon the weather conditions.
But as with everything to do with the holiday season, you only have a few fleeting weeks left to experience a Boston “holiday skate,” surrounded by all that Christmas time in the city has to offer.
For more information on free, public skate rinks in the City of Boston and skating times offered by the DCR, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-ice-skating-rink-schedual.
