TEWKSBURY — Last Tuesday, Oct. 15, a bench at the Tewksbury Senior Center was dedicated in honor of late State Representative Jim Miceli.
Miceli was the State Representative for the 19th Middlesex District, encompassing most of Wilmington and Tewksbury. He was first elected in 1977, and served until his death in April of 2018, almost 40 years in total.
The bench dedication was held during the monthly Council on Aging meeting. Although the group usually meets on the third Wednesday of each month, they elected to hold this month’s meeting on Tuesday in order to allow more people to attend.
Those on the Council on Aging ultimately decided to dedicate the bench to Miceli. The Council on Aging as well as others at the Senior Center donated money to go towards the bench. The bench is located in front of the Senior Center.
At the dedication, various groups of people related to the Senior Center were in attendance. Members of those groups, such as the veterans, spoke about their experiences with Miceli. The event served as a remembrance of Miceli’s life, accomplishments, and service to the community.
Also in attendance was Rep. Dave Robertson, who was elected to take over Miceli’s position as State Representative in November of 2018. Robertson worked alongside Miceli as part of his staff for several years.
To see the bench, visit the Tewksbury Senior Center at 175 Chandler St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.