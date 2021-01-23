As New England settles into the winter season, January often brings a mixture of bad weather and colder temperatures. So it seems only fitting that January is also National Hot Tea Month.
Besides the cozy, warm feeling a cup of hot tea can give, tea is often thought of as promoting good health.
Tea has been the favorite remedy prescribed by grandmothers for generations. Grandma would prescribe a piping hot cup of tea for almost any ailment. A head cold, fever, stomach upset, body aches, and even insomnia would be “cured” with a cup of tea.
It turns out that grandma’s advice may have strong merit, as studies show that tea consumption, incorporated into an overall healthy diet, can have many long-term benefits.
The main health promoting substances in tea are polyphenols, in particular Catechins and Epicatechins, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These properties have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and other health problems.
Green Tea is considered the healthiest choice of all teas. The fermentation process used to make green tea boosts the level of polyphenols in the tea. Black teas and Red teas also have polyphenols, but in lesser amounts, therefore, not having as great of a health benefit as Green Tea.
Along with antioxidant benefits, polyphenols also help regulate blood sugar levels. Unsweetened tea is also naturally low in calories.
Studies done by Harvard University showed that regular tea drinkers are at lower risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However, the study was unable to clarify if tea consumption had caused these health benefits or that tea drinkers simply live a healthier lifestyle.
That being said, tea has shown to have no harmful effects when added to your regular diet. Be aware that most teas do have caffeine (although less caffeine than coffee) so over consumption may lead to jitters or trouble sleeping.
Per cup, Black Tea contains 47 to 90mg of caffeine. Green Tea contains between 20 and 45mg per cup. White Tea, such as Camellia, contains about 6mg of caffeine per cup, and many Herbal teas are caffeine free.
Although there are many brands of decaffeinated Black teas on the market, they are produced from tea leaves that naturally have caffeine in them, so decaffeinated teas still have traces of caffeine in them. If caffeine is a problem for you, switching to Herbal Tea may be a wise choice.
Surprisingly, even though the revolution of our country was partly attributed to the unfair, high taxation on the American colonies beloved tea, the drinking of tea is not as popular in the United States as it is around the world.
In the last 100 years, tea drinking trends have progressively been on the rise in the U.S. and tea sales in the last 20 years have quadrupled. This steady progression of tea popularity shows the American tea drinker is here to stay.
There are many different types of teas available from all around the world, but the most common types of teas in the U.S. are Black Tea, White Tea, Green Tea and Herbal Tea.
Back Tea accounts for more than half of all tea purchased in the U.S. and Herbal Tea comes in at second place with 25 percent of the market share. There are many different varieties and flavors to choose from, each offering their own distinctive flavor pallet.
Black teas are strong and bold and come in a variety of flavor profiles ranging from bitter, sweet, fruity or spicy. Black Tea brews best at the almost boiling temperature of 195 to 205 degrees, and should steep for two to three minutes until the tea is a rich, maple syrup like color.
White Tea, which is a minimally processed tea, has a delicate, floral flavor and should be brewed at a slightly lower temperature than Black Tea. Brewing temperature should be below simmering temperature at 175 to 190 degrees and steep for one to five minutes. White Tea can become bitter when steeped too long or brewed with water that is too hot.
The healthy Green Tea’s flavor can vary from citrus-like to vegetal, to sweet, or even smokey depending on the variety. Green Tea also brews best just below the simmer point at 175 degrees with a brief steep time of 45 seconds to one minute.
Herbal Tea, also known as Red Tea, comes in a large spectrum of herbal, fruity, and floral flavors. Herbal Tea brews best at an almost boiling temperature of 208 degrees (boiling temperature is 212 degrees) and requires a longer steep time of four to five minutes to fully extract the flavor from the tea leaves.
For those who are not as “civilized” in the art of tea drinking, steeping is the time that the tea leaves need to soak in water in order to extract the desired flavor.
There are several different methods in which to steep a “proper” cup of tea.
Most supermarket brands of tea come in a prepared steeping bag, ready for use.
The serious tea drinker will find that many specialty blends of tea are sold
as loose tea leaves, not in bags.
The most popular method to steep loose tea leaves is with a tea ball infuser. This is a mesh sphere with a hinge. Simply fill the sphere with tea leaves, clasp it shut, and use the same way you would use a tea bag. The advantage of using an infuser is that it allows you to mix different types of tea leaves to create your own personal blends. The infuser is also washable and reusable.
Brewing strainers can also be used like an infuser, but the drawback to this method is the lack of control of your steeping time.
If you would like the convenience of a tea bag, but want the freedom to blend your own flavors, ready made paper sachets can be purchased at specialty tea stores, or you can make your own from coffee filters and cooking string.
This January, instead of grumbling over the winter cold, take part in the warmth of National Hot Tea Month. Just sit back and watch the snow fall with a comforting cup of your favorite tea while you daydream of a summer breeze. After all, summer temperatures are only a short six months away.
