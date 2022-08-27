The Worcester Public Market is abuzz with energy and variety

The Worcester Public Market is abuzz with energy and variety. The casual eating and shopping venue has something for everyone. (Paige Impink photo) 8373-Bowls from Ghana filled with goodness. The foods of West Africa nourish diners right in downtown Worcester. (Paige Impink photo)

Food halls are a wonderful way to try multiple types of cuisines and try new products in a fun, community-centric atmosphere. These incubators for foodies and artisans are popping up in urban settings around the country, riding a wave of re­newal and investment in local, fresh, and fun spa­ces.

On a recent trip to Wor­cester, we visited the Wor­cester Public Market, lo­cated on Green Street, steps from the newly open­ed Polar Park baseball stadium. Parking is easy on the street or in nearby public lots.

The market anchors a re­juvenated Canal district, a short hop off of Route 290.

Opened in February of 2020, only to be stalled by the pandemic, the market relaunched in June of 2020. The mission of the food court and marketplace is to support small and diverse local businesses, create a gathering space for the community, and to bring local and fresh ingredients and food production to the area.

Rows of vendor stalls buzz with energy and lines form to try the cuisines of West Africa, Jamaica, Ja­pan, Italy, Mexico, Vene­zuela, South Asia, Leban­on, Syria, as well as to en­joy familiar flavors of burgers, doughnuts, and beer.

Anchored on one end by Wachusett Brewing Com­pany’s Brew Yard, and on the other end by the Mar­ket Pantry, a collection of curated, locally and re­gionally produced food and culinary items, combined with a fresh flower market, the WFM or WooMarket really has something for everyone. Items for pets are also part of the mix.

It was refreshing to find gluten free and vegan food options both at the market and at the prepared food stalls. Our picky eater en­joyed teriyaki chicken over white rice, served in an ample portion from Teri­yaki Japan, washed down with a mango Bub­bleBee boba tea.

Another friend had a Jamaican meat pie from Ma Maebelle’s One Love Jamaican café, and a Lu­cid Dream boba. The mom friends enjoyed bowls from kra, full of tomato-infused jollof rice, plantains, roast­ed sweet potato, a protein of choice, kale, dressing, and just incredible goodness from Ghana. Topping off with homemade gelato and sorbet from Froze Zone made the visit complete.

If you happen to be traveling through Worcester, visiting a college student in town, or taking in a game at Polar Park, be sure to check the schedule and visit the Worcester Public Market for lunch or dinner. The market is open Wednesdays through Sun­days from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday even­ings. Worcesterpublicmar­ket.org.

