Food halls are a wonderful way to try multiple types of cuisines and try new products in a fun, community-centric atmosphere. These incubators for foodies and artisans are popping up in urban settings around the country, riding a wave of renewal and investment in local, fresh, and fun spaces.
On a recent trip to Worcester, we visited the Worcester Public Market, located on Green Street, steps from the newly opened Polar Park baseball stadium. Parking is easy on the street or in nearby public lots.
The market anchors a rejuvenated Canal district, a short hop off of Route 290.
Opened in February of 2020, only to be stalled by the pandemic, the market relaunched in June of 2020. The mission of the food court and marketplace is to support small and diverse local businesses, create a gathering space for the community, and to bring local and fresh ingredients and food production to the area.
Rows of vendor stalls buzz with energy and lines form to try the cuisines of West Africa, Jamaica, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Venezuela, South Asia, Lebanon, Syria, as well as to enjoy familiar flavors of burgers, doughnuts, and beer.
Anchored on one end by Wachusett Brewing Company’s Brew Yard, and on the other end by the Market Pantry, a collection of curated, locally and regionally produced food and culinary items, combined with a fresh flower market, the WFM or WooMarket really has something for everyone. Items for pets are also part of the mix.
It was refreshing to find gluten free and vegan food options both at the market and at the prepared food stalls. Our picky eater enjoyed teriyaki chicken over white rice, served in an ample portion from Teriyaki Japan, washed down with a mango BubbleBee boba tea.
Another friend had a Jamaican meat pie from Ma Maebelle’s One Love Jamaican café, and a Lucid Dream boba. The mom friends enjoyed bowls from kra, full of tomato-infused jollof rice, plantains, roasted sweet potato, a protein of choice, kale, dressing, and just incredible goodness from Ghana. Topping off with homemade gelato and sorbet from Froze Zone made the visit complete.
If you happen to be traveling through Worcester, visiting a college student in town, or taking in a game at Polar Park, be sure to check the schedule and visit the Worcester Public Market for lunch or dinner. The market is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Worcesterpublicmarket.org.
