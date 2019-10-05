TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Tewksbury Community Market held its last market of the season in front of the Tewksbury Public Library. 12 vendors and four food trucks were in attendance.
Among the vendors present was Jewelry by Audrey D., a handmade jewelry business specializing in copper wire jewelry featuring natural stones.
Jewelry by Audrey D. was created as a product of a Facebook challenge to do something creative everyday for seven days. Armed with craft store coupons and a rediscovered rock collection, Audrey embarked on the challenge and found herself hooked after the challenge was complete.
After two years of perfecting her craft, Audrey was ready to put her work out into the world, and launched her business. Among the products currently listed for sale on the website are pendants and earrings, made from a variety of stones and copper wire.
In addition to this week’s Community Market, Jewelry by Audrey D. will also be selling at Art on the Brook Chelmsford on Oct. 5, Tewksbury Applefest on Oct. 26, and Yule Time Wizard Market on Dec. 7.
To learn more about Jewelry by Audrey D., visit their website at http://jewelrybyaudreyd.zibbet.com or their Facebook page: Jewelry by Audrey D. With any questions, contact them through email at jewelrybyaudred@gmail.com
The Tewksbury Community Market will be back next year for its 2020 season. For future updates, visit their Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
