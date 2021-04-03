TEWKSBURY — In this year’s School Committee race, Bridget Garabedian is one of the four candidates vying for an open seat. A lifelong Tewksbury resident, Garabedian is running in order to provide a quality education to every child in Tewksbury, as well as to help the district become a regional leader.
Garabedian graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1991. She then attended Husson College in Bangor, Maine, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. During summers, she worked at Tewksbury State Hospital.
She and her husband Mike Garabedian, also a TMHS graduate, purchased a home in Tewksbury, and her three daughters attend Tewksbury Public Schools. Garabedian has worked as an Emergency/Trauma nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital for the past 20 years.
When deciding to run for School Committee, Garabedian drew upon her previous experiences volunteering within the Tewksbury Public School system. She began volunteering over nine years ago following her oldest daughter’s enrollment at the Heath Brook School.
Eventually, she worked up to leadership roles in the PACs, and was elected to board positions at four different schools, as well as was asked to participate on new-hire committees and school councils. Currently, she was appointed by the Board of Selectmen to serve on the Trahan and North Street Schools Reuse Committee, and serves as one of three parent representatives on the Tewksbury School District Reopening Task Force.
“I consider being a School Committee member an important position, now more than ever. I think I have the right experience, which is why I decided to run,” she said. “I take very seriously the fact that, when I ask for my fellow citizens’ votes, I’m really asking for their trust. I want them to know that I am prepared for the job.”
In terms of her goals if elected, Garabedian says her number one priority is to get students back to in-person learning as soon as it is safe. To ease this transition, she plans to advocate for formalized programming to mitigate the long-term effects of the pandemic’s learning disruption. Drawing upon her work on the Reopening Task Force, as well as her nursing experience, she plans to use her insights into existing challenges and present safety guidelines to craft a successful plan.
Additionally, Garabedian says she will work to minimize the effects of any pandemic-influenced challenges on the school budget on students and taxpayers. She plans to effectively communicate with all stakeholders within the district, in order to assure actions are taken to address concerns from all sides.
“I will help build collaborative working relationships among all stakeholders and prioritize effective communication with families,” she said. “I am committed to assuring that all voices are heard and that we take responsive actions to address concerns.”
Looking towards the upcoming election, Garabedian hopes to emphasize her unbiased leadership style to voters.
“I listen more than I speak and I seek out all relevant information before making decisions. If elected, I will be accessible and responsive to the community. I will speak up and advocate for people when necessary,” she said. “I appreciate and honor the hard work and efforts of those who are educating our children. I will work hard to make sure all children receive the best education possible.“
Garabedian has also received the endorsement of State Senator Barry Finegold.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Senator Barry Finegold,” Garabedian said after receiving Finegold’s endorsement. “Sen. Finegold has done so much for our town and schools, and I appreciate his support.”
Potential voters can reach Garabedian through email at garabedian4tewksbury@gmail.com with questions or to set up a time to connect. To learn more about Garabedian and her campaign, visit her website at www.garabedian4tewksbury.org. She is also on Facebook at “Bridget Garabedian for Tewksbury School Committee,” where she is posting more frequent updates and having conversations with voters.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
