BILLERICA — On Tuesday April 28, the Shawsheen Tech School Committee voted to appoint Dr. Brad Jackson as the new superintendent. The vote comes after deciding to suspend and restart the superintendent search at the last school committee meeting on April 1.
There had been rumors among the Shawsheen Tech community leading up to the vote that the School Committee would select Jackson. Several expressed disappointment, not at Jackson specifically, but at the entire process since the committee recently voted to suspend the search when they couldn’t agree on a candidate.
A Wilmington resident, Jackson has been serving as the Holliston School District Superintendent for the past 16 years. Though originally considered as the Screening Committee’s top choice prior to the announcement of the finalists, Jackson had withdrawn himself from consideration, for he was not willing to commit to being a long-term superintendent. He reconsidered and decided to interview for the position after the committee stated they could offer a two or three year contract.
Though not looking to stay in the district long term, Jackson hopes to lay the foundation for the next superintendent to take over after him.
"I'm not going to be the Superintendent of Shawsheen for the next 16 years,” said Jackson. “I see it as my responsibility to find and mentor leaders that can take Shawsheen into the next generation.”
Aside from his current position in Holliston, Jackson has 26 years of central office experience. He began his career within School Business Administration for a district with a regional school. He then spent four years locally in Wilmington overseeing Business and Administration.
Prior to his position in Holliston, he served as Asst. Superintendent in the Northborough/Southborough regional school district. Additionally, he has served a year as President of the Mass. Association of School Superintendents, where he has worked with various state officials.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Jackson was interviewed by members of the Shawsheen Tech School Committee, as well as received questions from the public. Following the committee/public interview, Jackson left the call while the committee voted.
Although some School Committee members were dissatisfied with the abruptness of the superintendent selection process’ continuation, many members stressed that Jackson stands as the ideal candidate, despite not being long-term.
"I, too, am not happy how we came to this place, but I don't want to travel to the next place, because it would be a long, arduous process,” said School Committee member Robert Peterson of Wilmington. “I think we have a candidate that suits the needs of the building right now."
Jackson was appointed as superintendent with nine votes. Lisa Puccia, a member from Tewksbury, abstained from voting.
It remains to be seen how the public will react to this decision.
