TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Joseph Zagarella, 23, was found not guilty on the charge of manslaughter pertaining to the October 2016 death of Tewksbury Memorial High School student, Ethan Costello.
Zagarella was found guilty on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
The victim, Ethan Costello, 15, suffered terminal injuries after an alleged physical altercation with Zagarella while in attendance of a house party in the Belvedere section of Lowell.
The home was owned by former Tewksbury resident, Thomas Ogden, and hosted by Ogden’s daughter.
Investigators originally reported that alcohol was consumed by a number of underaged teens in attendance of the party, which may have contributed to the physical altercation.
On Monday, June 27, 2022, Lowell Superior Court Judge Haggan sentenced Zagarella to 2.5 years in a house of correction. Two years to serve with the balance suspended for three years probation.
According to a representative of the District Attorney’s office, conditions of probation include alcohol counseling and mental health counseling.
The sentencing comes almost five years after the original charge of manslaughter for Zagarella, due to several requested continuances by the defendant and delays because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Ogden, 55, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property. At this time, no court date has been set for Ogden’s trial.
