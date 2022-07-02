Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Joseph Zagarella, 23, was found not guilty on the charge of manslaughter pertaining to the Octo­ber 2016 death of Tewks­bury Memorial High School student, Ethan Costello.

Zagarella was found guilty on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon cau­sing serious bodily in­jury.

The victim, Ethan Cos­tello, 15, suffered terminal injuries after an al­leged physical altercation with Zagarella while in attendance of a house party in the Bel­vedere section of Lowell.

The home was owned by former Tewksbury resident, Thomas Ogden, and hosted by Ogden’s daughter.

Investigators originally reported that alcohol was consumed by a num­ber of underaged teens in attendance of the par­ty, which may have contributed to the physical altercation.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, Lowell Superior Court Judge Haggan sentenced Zagarella to 2.5 years in a house of correction. Two years to serve with the balance suspended for three years probation.

According to a representative of the District Attorney’s office, conditions of probation in­clude alcohol counseling and mental health counseling.

The sentencing comes almost five years after the original charge of manslaughter for Zaga­rella, due to several re­quested continuances by the defendant and de­lays because of the re­cent COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogden, 55, is charged with providing alcohol to minors and allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on his property. At this time, no court date has been set for Ogden’s trial.

