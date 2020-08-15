TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday Aug. 11, the Tewksbury Community Market held its first in-person market of the season. This comes after operating through a drive-thru format since the start of the market’s season on June 30.
In order to hold the in-person market, various measures were taken in order to comply with current state and local COVID-19 guidelines. Most notably, the market was relocated from its usual location on the library grounds to the field across from the library, in order to allow vendors to properly distance from each other. In addition, customers must wear face coverings, maintain social distance, use the designated entrance and exit, practice good hand hygiene, and not touch products unless purchasing while shopping at the market. A hand sanitizer station is also available for shoppers.
13 vendors were present at this week’s market, selling a wide variety of products ranging from sweets and pastries, to homemade accessories, to books. The vendors were: Cupcake City - Reading, Fudge 'n' Stuff, Purple Carrot Bread Co., Tewksbury Honey, Pleasant Valley Gardens: The Bonanno Family Farm, Polish Prince Pierogi, KC Styles Accessories, Tewksbury Public Library Community Garden, Straingely Handmade, Usborne Books, Scents Delivered, Kona Ice of Mass, and The Whoo(pie) Wagon.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate through the in-person model at the Tewksbury Public Library every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. until Sept. 22, with plans to continue the traditional market set up for the rest of this summer.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
